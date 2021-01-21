NHL



Draisaitl leads Oilers to victory with their first goal of the season





Leon Draisaitl (M) cheers with Tyson Barrie (l) and Jesse Puljujarvi from the Edmonton Oilers.

Photo: AP / Nathan Denette





Frankfurt / Main Germany’s ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl broke his personal spell and led the Edmonton Oilers out of their first low of the season in the North American professional league NHL.

In the 3-1 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the MVP scored his first goal of the season last season. Draisaitl brought his team 2-1 in the lead at the beginning of the last third and paved the way for a second win in the fifth game after three defeats in a row.

Before that, the 25-year-old had already made five assists, but he did not manage to score in the last two games. His team and national team colleague Dominik Kahun remained without a scorer point in just under 13 minutes of Ice Age. The same was true for Nico Sturm in the Minnesota Wild’s third win of the season. In the 3-2 draw against the Anaheim Ducks, the Augsburg native got ten minutes of ice time.

(ako / sid)