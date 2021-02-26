NHL



Draisaitl and Stützle shine as goal preparers



Leon Draisaitl (left) and Tim Stützle in a duel (archive).

Photo: AP / Jason Franson





Cologne The German ice hockey stars Leon Draisaitl and Tim Stützle impress in the North American professional league NHL when their teams play. Another German ice hockey professional, however, is not even used.

German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl and national team colleague Dominik Kahun stay on the road to success with the Edmonton Oilers. As a preparer for the second goal of the 3-0 victory at the Vancouver Canucks, last year’s MVP Draisaitl made his contribution to the Oilers’ fifth victory in a row in the North American professional league NHL. Edmonton remains second in the North Division.

The Ottawa Senators around the German top rookie Tim Stützle are at the bottom, but with an upward tendency. The 19-year-old attacker gave the template for the 1-0 in the 6: 1 over the Calgary Flames. It was already the eleventh goal participation in the 19th NHL game for Stützle, whose team recorded the third win in a row.

Goalkeeper Thomas Greiss was not used in the 5-2 Detroit Red Wings against the Nashville Predators.

