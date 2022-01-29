NHL | Detroit visited Pittsburgh and knocked out hosts in a relegation match

Swedish goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist was congratulated when his shirt rose to the ceiling of Madison Square Garden.

Hockey In the NHL, the Detroit Red Wings took a 3–2 away win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Detroit scored their actual playing time goals in the first and second innings, while Pittsburgh timed their success in the second and third innings. In Detroit, the only goal was scored by Detroit Lucas Raymond.

The home team was the scorer Jake Guentzel, who scored both goals from the team. Both goals were being built by the team’s superstar Sidney Crosby.

The match was the second consecutive no-win for the Penguins. Detroit, on the other hand, cut the pipeline of three winning matches.

Penguins Finnish striker Kasperi Kapanen was on the ice for about 11 minutes but left the trough without power points.

New In York, the Rangers honored 15 Swedish goalkeepers who played through the season Henrik Lundqvistia, whose shirt rose to the ceiling of Madison Square Garden. Lundqvist is the first Swedish goalkeeper to have his shirt frozen.

See also Covid today Tuscany, 791 infections: December 8 bulletin Swedish goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist’s shirt was frozen on the ceiling of Madison Square Garden.

Congratulations to the Swede from the club’s Twitter account, among other things.

“Congratulations on an incredible career. You played at the highest level from start to finish and had the privilege of playing against you all those years, ”said Sidney Crosby of Pittsburgh.

In videos posted on his Twitter account, he was also congratulated by hockey legends who once played for the Rangers themselves. Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier and a Finnish goalkeeper who worked hard for the team for a few years Antti Raanta.

“On behalf of all the New York Rangers puppies, we want to say congratulations on an incredible career,” Messier said in his own video, saying freezing the shirt is highly deserved.

Lundqvist, 39, was selected as the best goalkeeper in the NHL in 2012. He won Olympic gold in the Swedish national team in the 2006 final against Finland and the 2017 World Championship.

Lundqvist announced the end of its hockey career in August last year. Lundqvist’s No. 30 shirt was lifted to the roof of one of the world’s most famous sports halls before the Rangers ’home game against the Minnesota Wild.

The match itself ended in a less festive atmosphere for the home club, as the two goals struck by the Rangers in the starting round were the only ones left by the team. After the second installment in Minnesota Kevin Fiala was able to narrow down, and a minute and a half later Mats Zuccarello already settled accounts.

The winning goal was scored Frederick Gaudreau in the second minute of the third installment, assisted by Fiala and Zuccarello.

The away team scored 3–2. The win was the fourth in a row for Minnesota, while the Rangers lost their second consecutive match.

Finnish player Kaapo Kakko was absent from the Rangers lineup due to an upper body injury.