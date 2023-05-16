NHL | Dallas took the thriller: Hintz scored an important goal, Heiskanen shone – Käärijä roared in Arena

The Dallas Stars advanced to the conference finals. Roope Hintz opened the scoring taps in the deciding match.

Dallas

Dallas Stars beat the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the series to advance to the Western Conference Finals.

The thriller ended with the home team winning 2–1.

Dallas had better scoring opportunities in both the first and second periods, but the game remained scoreless for a long time.

Seattle defended the goal with quality and self-sacrifice again, and Dallas didn’t get much loose pucks.

Stars still had many chances to take the lead in the game, but when Kraken failed to block the moves, among other things Roope Hintz, Miro Heiskanen, By Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin the attempts were stopped either by the goalkeeper to Philipp Grubauer or paint irons.

Finally, in 35.59, I got it. Hintz stripped the puck From Jamie Oleksiakgot to grips with Grubauer and loaded the puck with certainty into the upper left corner.

The DJ of Dallas’ home arena started playing during the break at the beginning of the final set Wrapper Cha Cha Chan. At the same time, pictures were taken for the jumbotron Esa Lindellthe wrapper ie Jere Pöyhönen childhood playmate.

Dallas as the set progressed, he mostly had to splash and unload the puck under Seattle’s heavy pressure.

In time 52:48 came the second goal that made it easier for the hosts, when Stars’ rookie striker Wyatt Johnston was the first to end Kraken in demolition hockey. Johnston drove to the goal and lifted the puck from the front corner to the ceiling.

Kraken managed to narrow it down with 17.6 seconds left when playing without a goalkeeper. by Oliver Bjorkstrand however, the goal remained a thin consolation.

Heiskanen excelled as the leader of the Dallas defense and played more than 30 minutes. Jani Hakanpää was left out of the Stars lineup.

of Seattle Eeli Tolvanen the season ended. In the opening set, Tolvanen received a two-minute suspension for a cross stick that he blocked with By Jamie Benn from an almost certain place to score. Benn had created space for himself a moment earlier by hitting the crossbar Yanni Gourdeen.

The conference a total of 13 Finnish players are participating in the finals. Five Finnish Stars face the Vegas Golden Knights, which is the only remaining team that does not have Finnish players in its ranks.

The Florida Panthers of three Finns will challenge the Carolina Hurricanes of five Finns, who will host the East Finals opener on Thursday.