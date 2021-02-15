NHL | Colorado, who was on the sidelines due to the corona protocol, returned to the trough, Marc-André Fleury’s zero

Pittsburgh beat Washington in a fast-paced NHL match.

Hockey In the NHL Joonas Donskoin and Mikko Rantasen represented by the Colorado Avalanche returned to the trough after the break. The Avalanche was last in action in early February and had been sidelined due to the league’s corona protocol. A total of five matches were transferred from Colorado.

The Vegas Golden Knights beat the Denver 1-0. The only full hit of the game was seen in the second installment when Max Pacioretty got the puck to the finish.

While Vegas took the win, the pressure at the end of the team was tough. Vegas guard Marc-André Fleury rejected in the match 30 times. Fleuryn colleague Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 of 24 shots.

“We didn’t have an extra kick on our feet. Our thoughts are in the right place, and we just didn’t get finished in the way we have the prerequisites, ”Colorado’s head coach Jared Bednar told the NHL website.

The teams will next meet local time on Tuesday, after which they will meet twice more in about a week.

Pittsburgh The Penguins defeated the Washington Capitals 6–3 and caused the capitalists a fourth consecutive defeat.

“It always worries me when I lose four matches in a row. We’re here to win hockey games, so we need to get back on track, ”Washington head coach Peter Laviolette inch NHL website.

At the end of the first set, the Penguins were in the 2-1 lead. In the second installment, Washington managed to equalize, but the installment ended in the Pittsburgh 4–3 lead.

In the final set, the Penguins scored two more goals. The most powerful player was Pittsburgh Bryan Rust, who managed to surprise the Washington goalkeeper twice Vitek Vanecekin. In addition, Rust grabbed one entry point. Team-mate Jake Guentzel grumbled score 1 + 2.

The Capitals and Penguins will next meet on Tuesday at local time.