The National Hockey League (NHL) New York Rangers did not release Russian goalkeepers Igor Shesterkin and Alexander Georgiev to participate in the World Championship in Latvia. About this in Twitter reported by the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR).

It is clarified that both goalkeepers wanted to help the national team, but the doctors of the American team opposed this. FHR wished the players good health and noted that the names of the rest of the Russians who will be called up to the World Cup in the NHL will become known after the end of the regular season.

Shesterkin has played 35 league matches this season and conceded 83 goals. Georgiev 44 times got the puck out of his goal in 19 meetings. The 2021 World Cup will take place in Latvia from May 21 to June 6.