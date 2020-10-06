NHL Booking Event The NHL will start picking up new players the night before Wednesday, and top-notch Anton Lundell may be the only Finn in the first round

Helsinki IFK central striker Anton Lundell saves the NHL booking event in Finnish.

Lundell, 19, is a player who will certainly be shouted out in the first round on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the NHL books and calendars went awry as the coronavirus took over the world. The draft was supposed to hold Midsummer, but it moved to the beginning of October.

“It’s not a great year when Lundell can be the only Finn in the first round,” says NHL’s European office manager. Göran Stubb says.

“This is rather a normal situation.”

Ace Central Forward Roni Hirvonen, 18, is already playing his second full season in the League and fits on some pre-lists at the end of the first round or the beginning of the second.

Defender of flies Topi Niemelä played 43 matches in the League last season but started the club this fall in the A-youth. Coronavirus restrictions hinder the movement of young players from their own team to the League and back.

Keeper Joel Blomqvist moved from Sport Juniors to Kärpp two years ago and started the team with a goal in the first two matches. Blomqvist got a chance when Justus Annunen and Patrik Rybár were injured at the same time.

Stubb recalls that club talent scouts have a lot of confidence in their data from last season, but Blomqvist has raised its profile with success in the League.

“Goalkeepers are very rarely booked in the first round,” Stubb recalls.

Throughout the 21st century, only three Finnish goalkeepers have been booked in the 1st round: Kari Lehtonen in 2002, number two, Tuukka Rask in 2005 under number 21 and Riku Helenius a year later in 15th place.

To the Finn hockeying became almost an emergency when, in the early 2000s, first-round reservations were rarely or not at all clicked.

It took as many as five years from the turn of the century to 2010 that no Finns were booked in the first round. Mikael Granlundin picking number nine in 2010 even turned into a hysterically big puck news after the previous three years had passed.

Every year since Granlund, a Finnish hockey player has been eligible for NHL clubs in the opening round.

“The Youth World Championships are one sign of the country’s level of hockey, and the draft is another,” Stubb says.

Last in the winter, Finland had an excellent team at the World Championships for young people, but it was Lundell’s injury before the tournament and Rasmus Kuparin a severe knee injury in the first match absorbed the chances of playing the brightest medals.

“ “The character is purposeful. He lives the life of a top athlete all year round. ”

Roni Hirvo is described as an exceptionally mature player his age. Photo from 2018.­

“It’s impossible to say whether Lundell will go fifth, fifteenth or number 20, but there aren’t very many players of this type,” Stubb says.

“Lundell is the ideal player for every coach. He is a team player, loyal to the team and does a tremendous amount of work all the time. He does all the details right. ”

Lundell’s areas of improvement have been skating, strength, and beginnings. Stubb says he noticed that Lundell has moved forward in skating.

Aces Director of Development Tommi Kerttula follows Roni Hirvonen’s development almost daily and knows the player’s strengths.

“He is an exceptionally mature person for his age. The character is purposeful. He lives the life of a top athlete all year round, ”says Kerttula.

Like Lundell, Hirvonen is a player who needs a little more of his skating.

“He takes everything out of his own body that can be taken out. Skating is not a strength, but will not limit his playing. I see a lot in Ron like Mikael Granlund when he came to the League. ”

Alexis Lafreniere is the number one name in the NHL booking event this year. Photo from the World Championships for Youth in Ostrava in January.­

Canadian Alexis Lafrenière is the NHL’s clear number one reservation this year. His address is written Kaapo Kakon represented by the New York Rangers.

Lafrenière played an excellent youth World Cup in the Czech Republic and showed why he is trusted. The winger leaves Kako as a tightener and competes for the same minutes of play.

Behind the strong, skillful and well-skating Lafrenière come the German winger Tim Stützle, central forward Quinton Byfield, centers Marco Rossi and defender Jamie Drysdale. The order is strongly open, and no one’s ranking is as accurately marked as Lafrenière.

HIFK will face the Pelicans in the League on Tuesday, after which Lundell will start supervising and following the first round of booking. Rounds two ahead will be booked days later.

The NHL wants to interview all the players booked in the first round, and the agent Markus Lehto has tested connections to North America. The reservation supervisors are in the Royal Restaurant of the Helsinki Ice Rink only for a small Lundell core group, family and a few friends.

Lehto will remain calm before the expected event and will not consider a future booking number relevant.

“I’m trying to say that there staring at it, whether the number five or 25, but what have you done today in order to be better than yesterday,” Lehto says.

“ “There are no super qualities, but he’s a damn good hockey player.”

Lehto sees that Lundell would be ready for the NHL next season.

“But can and will you play with your strengths.”

In many qualities, Lundell ranks second in comparison to the strongest, fastest and most skilled players in its age group.

“There are no super qualities, but he’s a damn good hockey player,” Lehto says. Not to praise his protégé, but to have been in the sport for a long time.

The first round of the NHL booking event will be held on Wednesday at 2 pm Finnish time. V Sport hockey shows the event live.