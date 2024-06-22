NHL | Barkov’s dazzling goal didn’t help – another cold ride for Florida

NHL|Florida has drifted into a losing streak at a bad time.

Edmonton

Edmonton-Florida 5–1 (1–0, 2–0, 2–1), wins 3–3

Stanley Cup the final series culminates in the seventh and decisive match.

The Edmonton Oilers already took their third consecutive win when they knocked off the Florida Panthers 5-1 early Saturday morning at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

The Oilers have convincingly taken command in the final series, and have risen from a 0–3 hole to even wins. In the Panthers camp, the pressure increases even more.

The Finnish captain of the Panthers Alexander Barkov managed a dazzling 1–3 reduction in the six-game match, but there were no reasons for joy in the panther camp.

Barkov is the Panthers’ most effective player in the playoffs with 8+14.

The seventh final will be played early on Tuesday morning in Florida at 03:20.

Hard the home team scored the first goal in the match that started at a tempo. Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl served a brilliant pass To Warren Foegelewho scored a 1–0 goal in 7:27.

The first chain led by Barkov was on ice during the setback.

After the comeback goal, the Panthers were able to play for superiority, but to no avail. The Panthers haven’t scored a goal since the second game of the final series.

The Oilers went into the first period with a 1–0 lead. In the opening set, the Oilers had a strong presence and took the shots towards the goal crushingly 11–2.

The Oilers started the second period with a bang. Mattias Janmark and Adam Henrique escaped to a superior attack and a sharp counterattack ended with Henrique’s 2–1 goal in 20:46.

This was answered by the Panthers just ten seconds later, when Barkov scored the visitors’ narrowest goal. Or so it seemed, but Oilers coaching challenged the goal ruling and the hit was eventually ruled offside.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice got really hot on the bench for the wrecking verdict and raged at the judges.

The fact that the Panthers had only 6 shots on goal during the first 30 minutes of the game tells everything about the picture of the opening half of the match.

The Panthers got a chance midway through the second period when Connor McDavid had to break Barkov, who reached the top position in front of the goal, and the away team was able to dominate.

Barkov had a hard time when McDavid struggled with the Finnish star.

However, the Oilers’ timid Alivoima killed the Panthers’ superiority once again in a convincing way.

The second half of the second period was better for the Panthers and the visiting team put pressure on the Oilers end. Barkov had a great opportunity in the narrow four minutes before the end of the set, but Stuart Skinner took a big save.

Fair a minute and a half before the end of the period, the Oilers already jumped out to a 3–0 lead, when Zach Hyman shot through the drive and floated the puck into the oven with his knuckle. The hit was Hyman’s 16th of the playoffs.

Barkov brought the visiting team within two goals with his wonderful solo at the beginning of the third period. Barkov took a couple of players into a bundle and floated the puck past Stuart in 41:28.

The goal was Barkov’s eighth in the playoffs.

After Barkov’s narrow goal, the Panthers took control of the game and got the Oilers on the defensive. Panthers were able to play just under 14 minutes before running out of power, but Oilers’ fiery Alivoima solved this too.

During the final minutes, Skinner was in a convincing move with the Oilers’ goal.

A good three minutes before the buzzer Ryan McLeod first hit the 4–1 goal into the void. Right after, Skinner made a big save and passed To Darnell Nursewho shot the puck from his own area into an empty net.

The uproar at Rogers Place was wild right from the start, with the Edmonton crowd in the stands constantly chanting for the Panthers’ No. 1 point guard Sergei Bobrovsky, who has fumbled in recent matches. The loudest, ear-splitting Seeergei screams rang out at the end of the second set.

Sergei Bobrovski was in the teeth of the Edmonton audience.

Championship was on the break for the Panthers captained by Barkov already in the third game in a row. Finns also play in the Panthers’ ranks Anton Lundell, Eetu Luostarinen and Niko Mikkola. In addition, he works as an assistant coach in the coaching group Tuomo Ruutu.

The Oilers, basking in excitement, have rushed to the side with three consecutive victories, even though the Panthers led the series 3–0.

In Edmonton, faith does not waver.

In the history of the Stanley Cup finals, only one team has been able to rise from a 0–3 situation to become a champion. This happened in 1942, when the Toronto Maple Leafs rose from the brink of the abyss to become champions against the Detroit Red Wings.

The Panthers are seeking their first Stanley Cup in club history.

The last time the Oilers played in the final series was 18 years ago, in the summer of 2006. The Oilers’ previous Stanley Cup victory was in 1990.

The finals frenzy was at its peak in downtown Edmonton already hours before the sixth finals game.

Oilers fans enjoy the finals high in the warm summer weather.