NHL | Barkov got up to speed again on the NHL ice, overtaking Olli Jokinen in the club’s statistics

The Panthers defeated Columbus Blue Jackets 3-0.

Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov needed one match after his injury to find a feel for the game, but in his second match after his return, Barkov was familiarly effective.

He scored the opening goal of his team against Columbus Blue Jackets and frosted his evening with a pass.

“I felt better now than in the first return match,” Barkov said NHLaccording to the website.

Barkov healed his lower body injury and lost six matches on his sick leave. The absence was not reflected in the team’s results, as the overthrow of Columbus extended the team’s winning streak to six.

“We come to the hall, have fun and play the right way. That is why we are so successful, ”Barkov said On Twitter in a published interview.

Bridge Barkov, who collected 14 + 26 in the season, does not emphasize his own share, but he has a big role in the success of the Panthers.

In Sunday’s round, Barkov did Panthers according to 116th goal in even-fifths, and with it he passed Olli Jokinen in the club’s statistics. Jokinen will be the head coach of the Jukuri in the league next season.

With Panthers paint Chris Driedger stretched to zero in the game with 32 fights. At the other end of the trough with Columbus paint Joonas Korpisalo released the puck three times.

In Columbus Patrik Laine was ineffective like the rest of the team. Laine was last successful in the finish line on March 11, and the previous entry point is a week and a half behind. In Florida, Laine played just over 17 minutes, clubmate Mikko Lehtonen played in his team’s defense 14 minutes into the game.

In the Finnish-starred encounter between Dallas Stars and Carolina Hurricanes, no Finnish powers were seen. Carolina defeated Dallas 1-0 by hitting Jordan Martinook in the second set. In the previous day’s encounter, the Stars defeated the Hurricanes 3–2.

Dallas Roope Hintz returned to the pitch after squatting for one match due to a lower body injury.

Stars had to play the third set without their head coach, for Rick Bowness was sidelined after giving a positive test sample in a corona test. Bowness has received two doses of coronary vaccination.