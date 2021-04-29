NHL | Auston Matthews already hit his tenth winning goal of the season and took Toronto to the playoffs

Maple Leafs also celebrated Joe Thornton’s thousand entry points and Jason Spezza’s point catch.

Toronto power striker Auston Matthews led Toronto to a 4-1 away win over Montreal and secured its position at the top of the NHL paint exchange in Wednesday’s league round. The win secured Maple Leafs ’place in the league playoffs.

The other six sure playoff teams are Las Vegas, Colorado, Minnesota, Carolina, Florida and Tampa Bay.

Matthews ’winning goal against Montreal was skillful. Nick Folignon the pass bounced off Montreal’s only goal Nick Suzukin from the knee pad to the air, from where Matthews tapped the puck on himself and slid it with another touch to the finish.

Matthews ’goal balance jumped to 35 and he leads the paint exchange with seven hits Connor McDavidin as well as nine differences Mikko Rantanen and Brad Marchandiin.

The winning goal was Matthews ’tenth this season.

The game also celebrated Joe Thornton of Toronto with a thousand assists. The point came from a 3-0 goal finalized by Jake Muzzin at the start of the second set.

In his league history, only 1,963 holders have been able to score a thousand goals in addition to him. Wayne Gretzky, Ron Francis, Mark Messier, Ray Bourque, Jaromir Jagr and Paul Coffey.

The heroes of Toronto praised each other after the game.

“Matthews is the elite of the best in the league,” Thornton praised 23-year-old center striker NHL website.

“He has a great shot and plenty of strength. He is currently a prototype of a power striker capable of anything. ”

Matthews praised Thornton and Jason Spezzan, which rose to 99th place on the NHL All – Time Points Exchange thanks to two entries.

“We get to play with two living legends. It’s great to see what passion they still have for the team, winning and a good game. These guys have quite a history in this game and this day was great for both of them, ”Matthews admired.