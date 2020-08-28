National Hockey League (NHL) published on website new schedule of Stanley Cup matches, previously rescheduled in protest of racism and police brutality.

So, the games of the second round of the playoffs, which were supposed to take place on August 28 and 29, will take place on August 29 and 30.

According to the NHL press service, the fourth meeting of the Boston – Tampa series, as well as the third games of the New York Islanders – Philadelphia and Vancouver – Vegas are expected on August 29.

Meanwhile, the fourth match of the Dallas-Colorado series will take place the next day, August 30.

The NHL previously said that the decision to postpone matches came after other major American sports leagues postponed their scheduled meetings this week. For example, the leaders of the NBA clubs from Los Angeles “Lakers” and “Clippers” called for the end of the season in protest.

We will remind, on August 23, 29-year-old African American Jacob Blake was wounded by police in the city of Kenosha (Wisconsin). As a result of his injuries, his lower body was paralyzed.