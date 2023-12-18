NHL | Aleksander Barkov's weight dropped significantly – this is how it has affected his playing

Aleksander Barkov is having a great season in the NHL.

18.12.

Florida Panthers played in the Stanley Cup finals last summer, but the regular season was a mediocre heaven of pain. Getting to the playoffs was only decided with chalk lines and the help of others.

This fall, the growing pains from a year ago have disappeared, when Paul Maurice has whipped the Panthers to a more convincing flight already in the regular season in his second season.

Florida, known for its aggressive scramble game, is one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, despite having to start the season without its top players Brandon Montouria and Aaron Ekbladia.

Captain To Aleksander Barkov last season was more difficult than usual. Now the Finnish star has kept his level high from night to night and is already the overwhelming favorite for the league's best defensive forward Selke award, which he won for the first time in 2021.

“It's a really good start. We've invested in it, and we've played quite well. Of course, it helps that we played so far last season. We were immediately able to continue from there,” says Barkov.

“We know how difficult it is to even make the playoffs. Anything can happen there. Even the Regular Series is really important, and you have to be ready to fight in every match. As a team, we have been able to keep the focus.”

Aleksander Barkov is the captain of the Florida Panthers.

Barkov's last season was broken. This fall, he has had to be on the sidelines for three matches, but was otherwise fit to play.

Barkov, who clearly lost weight in the summer, has scored 29 (11+18) points in 27 matches. The plus-minus balance of +19 is among the league's elite, and the rink has felt good.

“I have invested quite a lot in order to have a better season and feel better. It feels that way too. It's nice to play when you know you can do what you put your mind to,” says Barkov.

At the beginning of the season, Barkov said that he was about eight kilograms lighter than a year earlier at the training camp.

“Maybe, for example, he can reel in the puck he wants. I'm physically better. We have a way of playing where you have to move a lot. It helps when it's a little lighter and you don't have to carry such a big weight from night to night.”

Maurice has also screwed up the team's play and purposefully reduced Barkov's ice time to an average of just under 20 minutes.

“We've been able to play pretty well with four chains. It helps a lot when everything stays fresh. Everyone has something to contribute.”

Aleksandr Barkov has been described as the ultimate teammate.

Is even somewhat comical how Barkov is voted the most underrated player in the league year after year by the players.

Can a player be underrated if everyone says he is? Isn't he highly regarded then?

Chain friend, who moved from Colorado to Florida in the summer Evan Rodrigues justifies the players' voting results with familiar – and valid – reasons.

“It's probably because he doesn't get enough recognition at the national level. I don't know if it's because he plays in Florida. Or the fact that he's not crazy-looking… But on the other hand, he does score goals between his legs and that's all,” says Rodrigues.

“But if you really ask the players, many rate his game highly. The top centers hate playing against him. Sometimes at the beginning of the game you can look at the opponent and think that this is going to be good. But when you see that the opponent is Barkov, knows it won't be easy.”

“Maybe he's just so good that any amount of appreciation is too little.”

Barkov is also known for his modesty, and Rodrigues' description of Barkov comes as no surprise.

He describes Barkov as the ultimate teammate.

“He's almost too nice. If I don't catch his serve and I say sorry, he apologizes and says I should have made a better serve. He is a beast in combat situations and does all the little things well,” says Rodrigues.