NHL | Aleksander Barkov’s Florida collapsed to the brink of the abyss – expert: “The worst thing is fear”

NHL|The noose around the neck of the Florida Panthers is tightening.

Stanley Cup finals, every hockey player’s childhood dream.

Thousands of training hours as a junior with no guarantee of professionalism. Thousands of training hours as a professional with no guarantee of a spot in the NHL.

Thousands of training hours in the NHL with no guarantee that you would ever get close to Lord Stanley’s fabled trophy.

Then, finally, the finale.

Perfect start, two home games are going as they should be; the first away match is also won. The series is ready for one win, the dream is coming true, this can’t be lost anymore.

Has never lost. Well, once upon a time, but it’s been almost a hundred years. That doesn’t happen nowadays.

And then, however, it happens something. Something that shouldn’t happen. The match series turns.

3–0. 3 to 1. 3–2.

Edmonton superstar Connor McDavid has hijacked the final series.

Florida Panthers still has one hand on the most coveted trophy in the hockey world. The problem is that another hand has appeared on the side of the trophy.

And the grip of the Edmonton Oilers seems to be tightening.

Florida Captain Alexander Barkov is currently experiencing thoughts and feelings, the content of which we as outsiders can only guess. Is he panicking, worried about what it would feel like to lose the Stanley Cup Final in historically embarrassing fashion?

What would his teammates think of him, a lead star prematurely declared playoff MVP who couldn’t even lead his troops over the goal line? What would the media say? You can guess that. How about dad, always as demanding Aleksandr Sr?

“ The task of an elite athlete is to deal with factors that prevent performance.

Or does he still trust himself and his team with one hundred percent calmness, the calmness that Barkov always radiates around him? There will be difficult moments in every series; it doesn’t mean that the series won’t be decided in Florida’s favor. It will definitely work out. Isn’t it solved?

Perhaps the truth lies somewhere between these two extremes.

“The worst is fear”, states the psychologist and sports psychologist Tuomas Grönman.

Sergei Bobrovski was substituted in the fourth game of the series. He has lost his grip.

Grönman, who has played in the Nagano Olympics and the NHL in his hockey career, knows the mental landscape of an athlete who fears collapse well.

“Let’s take a situation suitable for this, where an athlete is close to achieving something he has always dreamed of. Whether it’s tennis, ice hockey or golf. He gets into the lead, can already taste the fulfillment of his dream, and then the opponent starts screaming.”

The result is a universal feeling: the fear of loss.

“Uncertain thoughts and fear arise. Can I still lose this? The opponent suddenly passes, our own goalkeeper leaks”, how are we doing? It’s a very normal reaction.

Normal reaction or not, the feeling of fear should not affect what you do on the field. It is the path of destruction.

“The task of a top athlete is to deal with factors that prevent performance. In ice hockey, for example, fear is an inhibiting factor and it can interfere with actions, for example, in such a way that the player begins to fool around outside the game, to avoid situations of responsibility, to play safety.

“It is important to learn in advance the ways to manage uncertainty. There are many ways and they require practice. The player can, for example, list keywords to lean on when uncertainty strikes. “I go hard in corner situations”, “I finish tackles”. Ensures that one’s playing remains at a normal level despite the unpleasant feeling.”

Paul Maurice plays a key role in guiding the mood of his team

in Florida there are two days between the fifth and sixth match to think about the next match (it will be played on the night between Friday and Saturday from 03 o’clock). That’s a long time for a player to wonder if I’m on the verge of a historic collapse.

So what are the Florida locker rooms, hotel rooms and gyms talking about right now? Will the team stick to routines that have been proven to work, or will a new spark be sought from everyday changes?

“I would assume they will stick to the things they are used to doing. The head coach plays a big role in this. Of course he’s excited too”, he’s human after all.

“But towards the players, that essence must be calm and as ordinary as possible. If the coach starts to worry and overcoach, the nervousness easily spreads to the players as well,” Grönman opens.

Tuomas Grönman played in the Chicago Blackhawks and Pittsburgh Penguins in his NHL career.

“ Barkov’s task is to change the focus of the game and calm the situation of his own team. It is an extremely difficult and important task.

Same the claim concerns Captain Barkov. Along with the head coach, he is the second authority on the team that the other players look up to.

“And the actions of the leading player on the field are also decisive. If Edmonton has a pressure period and Barkov jumps on the field, his job is to change the focus of the game and calm the situation of his own team. It is an extremely difficult and important task.”

Yes, Barkov. What about those feelings of his? From the outside, Grönman is not worried.

“Obviously, Barkov is under a lot of pressure when he was praised so much already. Often, young stars who, despite their age, already have a big responsibility, may have strong fears: will I let my team down, will I let down my family”, what will they say about me?

“However, Barkov is such an experienced athlete and has been to the finals before that he hardly has such thoughts. Or certainly the insecurity creeps up to the surface from time to time, but I think he knows how to handle the feeling and still play at his level.”

Aleksander Barkov is Florida’s backup and safety.

Extremely dramatic moments in sports are the sweetest treat of all for the spectators – but according to Grönman, also for the athletes.

“They have dreamed of those moments their whole lives. I hope that every player has the mental tools for a long time in such a condition that fear or tension does not prevent them from playing at their best level.”

Drama and huge stakes, that’s the best thing about sports. The stakes are once again at their peak in Edmonton on the night between Friday and Saturday when the Oilers and Panthers jump into the rink at 03:00 Finnish time.

Florida still leads the series with wins 3–2. Four wins are required for the championship.