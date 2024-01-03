NHL | Aleksander Barkov set a new record again – his teammate praised him profusely

Aleksander Barkov reached another impressive milestone.

Florida Panthers captain Alexander Barkov set a new club record with one goal as Florida defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4–1.

Barkov, 28, now has the most assists, 416, in Florida Panthers history. Before the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, he was tied with his former teammate Jonathan Huberdeau with.

“All the milestones feel amazing,” Barkov said after the game, per the NHL's website by.

Barkov also holds the Florida club records for goals (254), points (670) and games played (698). Barkov is playing his 11th season in Florida.

“I'm privileged to have been able to represent the Panthers for so long,” he said.

Barkov's teammate, star striker Matthew Tkachuk praised the Finnish captain profusely. He praised Barkov as a top professional who works very carefully both on and off the ice.

“I'm really grateful that I get to learn from him every day,” Tkachuk said in an interview with Bally Sports.

“I don't even know how many more records he has left to break, but if there are any, he will break them for sure.”

Barkov's and Tkachuk in Florida is doing great right now, as the team is on a winning streak of no less than five games.

Barkov is currently the second best scorer on his team. He has scored 39 (11+28) power points in 34 matches. Florida's best point guard Sam Reinhart has scored 45 (24+21) points in 37 matches.