Former Russian National Team Coach Bykov Accuses NHL of Stealing from Russian Hockey

Former head coach of the Russian national team Vyacheslav Bykov shared his opinion about the National Hockey League (NHL). His words are quoted Metaratings.ru.

Bykov admitted that he does not follow the NHL. “This is my personal desire, which is due to the fact that their attitude to our league and our hockey is below the baseboard. And to Russia in general. They are simply robbing us, I will say it in simple words,” he explained.

The new NHL season starts on October 4. Russian players continue to play in the league without restrictions.

Earlier, five Russians entered the top 25 best NHL players of the 21st century. The list included Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin (2nd place), Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin (9), Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov (17), his teammate, goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy (19) and former Detroit Red Wings forward Pavel Datsyuk (22).