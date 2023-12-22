NHL | A special goal in the NHL – Eetu Luostarinen hit from half the field

Carolina Hurricanes' Teuvo Teräväinen was also responsible for his team's only goal.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers Eetu Luostarinen was responsible for the most special goal in the home game against the St Louis Blues. However, Luostarinen's goal did not save Florida's night, as St Louis won the match 4–1.

Florida has lost four of its last five games.

St Louis was leading by two goals when Luostarinen's narrowing goal was seen in the second period. Luostarinen shot from half of the court and spectacularly bounced the puck into the goal from the edge of the rink.

You can watch the goal from this link.

Pavel Butshnevitsh was responsible for two of the Blues' goals. The team's other scorers were Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toroptshenko.

Carolina The Hurricanes Teuvo Teräväinen the evening was similar to that of Luostarinen: Teräväinen was responsible for his team's only goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the evening ended in defeat.

Canadian star of the Penguins Sidney Crosby gave the home team the lead at just under nine minutes.

Teräväinen's equalizer was seen at the end of the second period. The puck finally bounced into the net of the opposing team Kris Letang's from skating.

Regular time ended 1-1, and after a scoreless overtime, the decision was sought in a penalty shootout. The only one who got the puck to the goal was Crosby, who secured the victory for the Penguins.

Nashville With the goal of the Predators Juuse Saros made 29 saves as the Predators claimed a 4–2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Buffalo, on the other hand, saw a direct slaughter when the Sabers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 9–3. Finnish guard Ukko-Pekka from Luukko not seen in Buffalo's goal this time.

Mikko Rantanen scored twice as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Ottawa Senators 6–4. Canadian star Nathan MacKinnon hit no less than four hits in the match.