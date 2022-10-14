Electronic Arts has announced the introduction of female players to NHL 23’s Hockey Ultimate Team, with over 500 new animations for the last chance to play and more extensive franchise mode customization available at launch, as well as cross-platform matchmaking coming to the game. game in November 2022. “The NHL franchise has always stood out for being one of the best team sports gaming experiences you can have with friends, whether they are on the other side of the couch or on the other side of the world,” he said. Mike Inglehart, Creative Director of EA Vancouver. “This year, NHL 23 continues to bring fans closer with cross-platform matchmaking and expanded functionality for women’s hockey.”

For the first time ever, members of the IIHF women’s national team can play alongside men on the same HUT squad, meaning players can field Team Canada’s Sarah Nurse alongside Ducks phenomenon Trevor Zegras to create their dream team. personal with the best players of this sport. In addition to the ability to play together, the men’s and women’s national teams will continue to play an important role in the mode, as national team players will have base and master items incorporated into HUT events. Players can now compete in a new rotating game theme in HUT Rivals, and NHL 23 has introduced three new HUT Rivals reward tiers based on wins or winning streaks. Franchise mode returns in NHL 23, now with greater levels of customization than ever, to allow passionate players to design a bespoke Chel experience. New customization options include changes to the number of teams, games played, divisions, conferences, playoff rounds, league salary cap, and more. The game is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.