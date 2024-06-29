Saturday, June 29, 2024
NHL | 18-year-old Konsta Helenius was selected to Buffalo in the first round of the NHL draft

June 29, 2024
Konsta Helenius was selected at number 14. As expected, the first reservation was Macklin Celebrini, who is going to the San Jose Sharks.

Konsta Helenius, 18, has been booked with the Buffalo Sabres. He was booked at number 14 in the first booking round of the NHL.

Helenius was already considered the strongest name of the Finns in the first booking round. Recently, he was the youngest player ever selected for the Finnish World Cup team.

Helenius played the last seasons Olli Jokinen under Mikkelin Jukurei and developed quickly. Last season, he made an impressive breakthrough and scored 36 points (14+22) in 51 regular season games.

Helenius had time to move from Jukurei to Tappara after the season.

“He is a perfect hockey player and a coach’s dream in many ways, because you can rely on him in many different situations”, Director of the NHL’s European Scouting Office Jukka-Pekka Vuorinen comment on the NHL website.

As expected, the first round pick went to the San Jose Sharks Macklin’s Celebrini.

Young players’ reservation does not automatically mean that they will play for the team in the starting season.

For example, Celebrini has said that she will talk with her family and advisors about whether it would be worth continuing at the university for another year.

Also the San Jose Sharks messaged in advance, that the most important thing for exceptional young talents like Celebrin is to find the best solution within which they can develop and grow.

The booking event continues.

The news is being completed.

