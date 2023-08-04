Tokyo prosecutors are raiding the office of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party deputy Masatoshi Akimoto, who holds the post of parliamentary deputy foreign minister, in the case of alleged multi-million dollar bribes for lobbying the interests of the wind energy company Japan Wind Development. This was announced on August 4 by the TV channel NHK.

The total amount of bribes received, according to preliminary data, is several tens of millions of yen. According to newspaper sources The Asahi Shimbunwe are talking about about 30 million yen (about $ 201 thousand), which the deputy head of the Japanese foreign ministry allegedly received from Tokyo-based Japan Wind Development in the form of funding from 2021 to the present.

“The Department of Special Investigations is expected to proceed with a fact-finding operation with a non-transparent fund flow,” NHK said in a story.

Akimoto himself has not commented on this information to reporters at the moment. Japan Wind Development denied the allegations and said they have “objective evidence” that the company did not pay bribes to MPs or any civil servants.

