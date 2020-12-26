There has been an uproar between the government and farmers over the Center’s three new agricultural bills. In any case, the farmers are adamant on announcing the fight with the government on this issue after the law is repealed. For this, the agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi continues even today. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the farmers lodged their protest by closing NH-9 and NH-25 (NH-9 and NH-24) connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad. Due to this, there was heavy jam on the highway and people had to face a lot of problems.

Delhi Police said via Twitter that NH-9 and NH-24 connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad have been closed for traffic due to farmer agitation. Police have advised people to go through alternate routes like DND, Wazirabad and ITO to avoid jam.

On Friday, the police had shut down Singhu, Ghazipur, Piau Maniyari and several other border points. People have been asked to go through the toll tax borders at Lampur, Safiabad, Palla, and Singhu schools. A large number of security personnel have been deployed along the Ghazipur border to avoid any untoward situation.

Let us tell you that farmers of many states like Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh etc. have been lying on the borders of Delhi for a month. They demand that the government withdraw these three agricultural laws. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged farmers once again to end the agitation and asked the government to continue the dialogue.

Tomar said, I appeal to the farmers to end the agitation and ask them to come forward and talk. I hope that the farmers will understand the importance of these new laws and reach some solution. Till now there have been 5 talks between the farmers and the government, but they have not reached any conclusion. The Ministry of Agriculture has once again invited the farmers for discussion and asked to set the date and time for this. Farmers’ organizations have met again on Friday to consider this invitation of the government and formulate further strategies. Today, again, the farmers’ organizations will jointly decide what the future strategy will be on the proposal of the Center.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020. While the central government is presenting these three new agricultural laws as major reforms in the agriculture sector, the farmers who are demonstrating have expressed fears that the new laws will end the MSP (minimum support price) and mandi system and they will be big Will depend on corporate.