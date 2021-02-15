Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will be a pioneer in the World Trade Organization. Despite a career spanning two decades at the World Bank and her experience as Minister of Finance and Foreign Affairs, her rise to the leadership of the WTO has not been easy.

One of the most powerful women in Nigeria becomes the head of the World Trade Organization. This February 15, the entity, in charge of ensuring the operation of international trade, appointed the economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as general director, thus becoming the first woman and the first African to hold the position.

But his arrival at the WTO leadership was not easy. Despite having a long experience of more than two decades at the World Bank, having captained the Ministry of Finance of her country and having integrated the Board of Directors of Twitter, Okonjo-Iweala faced a strong barrier to be appointed in the highest in the organization.

The impediment came from the Administration of former US President Donald Trump, which did everything possible to block his promotion. On October 28, Washington opposed her becoming the successor to Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, who left office for family reasons, leaving the institution under strong pressure from the United States.

With Trump still in the White House, Washington said Okonjo-Iweala did not have the necessary experience for the job and supported the candidacy of South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee. However, with the arrival of Joe Biden, Washington’s position changed dramatically, as the Democrat expressed “his strong support” for Okonjo-Iweala, which influenced Yoo’s withdrawal from the race on February 5.

Debt to Africa and an exceptional resume frame Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment

After the creation of the WTO 26 years ago, the direction of the entity has passed through European, New Zealand, Asian and South American hands, but never African. The entity’s debt to Africa is now becoming more explicit at a time when developed and intellectual property-based economies are ahead of African ones, based mainly on raw materials.

But not only the debt with the continent makes Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala worthy of the position that she will hold from next March 1 to August 31, 2025. The economist, who studied at the prestigious Harvard universities and the Institute of Technology of Massachusetts, was in charge for two decades of the main mission of the World Bank: loans to developing countries.

In addition, while managing the Finance portfolio, he managed the feat of eliminating nearly three-quarters of significant debt that was choking Nigeria’s GDP. She is also president of the board of directors of the Gavi alliance, one of the main entities in charge of facilitating the arrival of vaccines against Covid-19 to the most needy populations worldwide.

Okonjo-Iweala’s challenge will now be to lead a World Trade Organization practically paralyzed after the resignation of Azevedo and that received harsh and constant blows from the Trump Administration in the last four years. For her part, the newly appointed president assured that the entity will play a key role in recovering “from the devastation caused by the pandemic.”

France 24 with AFP and AP