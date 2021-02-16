Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, patron saint of the World Trade Organization. (ERIC BARADAT / AFP)

After nine months of negotiations and blockages, WTO members decided on Monday by consensus and appointed Nigerian economist Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 66, who therefore becomes the first woman, and the first African personality to lead the organization. A small revolution for the institution, at least in terms of profile. Born in 1954, in a small village in southern Nigeria, she witnessed independence at the age of six, in her native region of the Niger Delta. A strategic place, politically and economically, where in those years, oil was found, and where the Biafra war broke out.

The war was a poignant time. It taught me to live frugally, and that’s what made me someone who doesn’t need much to get ahead. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General of the WTO to Forbes magazine

Three years of horror, famine, malaria, and nearly two million deaths. Ngozi was thirteen when hostilities began. She and her five brothers and sisters first lived them with their grandmother, before their parents, future professors of economics and sociology, returned from Europe where they had gone to study. “It was a poignant time, she said modestly to magazine “Forbes”, we only ate once a day, I no longer went to school, children were dying. The war taught me to live frugally, it was this adolescence that made me someone who doesn’t need much to move forward. “

And Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala moved forward. It’s the least we can say. After the war, in 1973, she went to the United States at age 19, brilliantly, earning a series of degrees, from MIT (Massachusetts institute of technology) to Harvard, a bachelor in science, another in arts, and the doctorate in economic development which earned her to be called today Doctor Ngozi. And that’s just the first line of his CV. The suite is prestigious. She worked for 25 years at the World Bank, was twice Nigeria’s finance minister, and sits on boards as diverse as those of Twitter, the Lazard Bank, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and some 20 ‘NGO.

It is done! Thank you @WTO members for finalizing my election today and making history. In the 73 years of GATT and WTO, honored to be First Woman and First African to lead. But now the real work begins. Ready to tackle the challenges of WTO. Forget Business as usual! pic.twitter.com/apnAalHWf5 – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) February 15, 2021

Suffice to say that for many economic players, his name at the head of the WTO is synonymous with hope. In any case, it is the word that comes up most often in the mouths of those who expect a change in governance, vision, orientation, balance. Will it change the game of world trade? The future will tell. What is certain is that Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala brings with her another look, the fruit of another experience, of another experience than her predecessors. That of a woman, black, who went through a war and then experienced the fragility of peace, in the most populous country in Africa.