From 1st to 12th November this year, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP26) will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. But before that (from the 28th of this month until the 2nd of October) the Pre-COP will take place in Milan, Italy, in which more than 190 countries are expected to announce their climate goals.

This meeting will take place after the last UN climate report that launched a “red alert for humanity”, in the words of its secretary general, António Guerres.

This would be just one of countless discussions about the climate of recent years, but something new may appear during the conference: the financing of abortion.

At the end of August, more than 60 abortion-promoting organizations sent a letter to the UK Government asking to include funding for “contraception” in their £11 billion budget (almost £79 billion at current rates). ) for the weather.

Reported by British newspaper The Guardian, the letter was addressed to Alok Sharma, president of COP26, and requested that the funding eligibility rules be changed to allow projects related to the removal of barriers to reproductive health (a euphemism widely used for abortion) to receive climate funding.

Among the signatories is abortionist millionaire Marie Stopes International, whose director, Bethan Coble, justified the request by saying that “we are hearing loud and clear from communities and women and our clients, who are most affected by the climate crisis, than what what they really want is access to reproductive health so they can make choices about when or if they will have children.”

The article refers to a report by the United Nations Environment Program which states that investing in “’family planning in local communities’ would help to face the climate, biodiversity and pollution crises and would be crucial for women assume leadership roles as communities adapt”.

Relationship between climate change and abortion

This topic is not so new within the UN, for at least 2009 a report that tries to link abortion with climate change.

This year’s report points out five ways in which climate change affect women and children: leads to more gender-based violence; contributes to the increase in child marriages; increased number of stillbirths; worsens neonatal cases; and ends with a lengthy text on the “disruption of sexual and reproductive health and limited access to contraception”.

The text ends by saying: “The world must recognize that sexual and reproductive health and rights are a climate issue and that women must be part of climate policy. When women are integrated into this work, the planet improves thanks to a smaller carbon footprint and more areas of protected land”.

Despite the blunt conclusion, nowhere is it stated how abortion could influence climate change, it only mentions that these can generate economic crises that make it difficult, or at least put women in a situation of greater vulnerability.

Even so, this rather elastic relationship between climate and abortion is being used to pressure the British government first, and the governments of the next COP, second, to shift at least some of the climate money to abortion.

The letter from pro-abortion NGOs also mentions cuts by the British government to funding abortions in developing countries.

“Given recent aid budget cuts and the urgency of the climate crisis, we need innovative ways to integrate development and climate programming,” says the letter.