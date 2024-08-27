He Movement for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel (BDS Chile) and the Coordinator for Palestine urged this Tuesday the Chilean President Gabriel Boric to take concrete actions to force the Chilean State to cut off cooperation with the Israeli military and security industries.

According to the criteria of

“It is imperative that Chile take a firm and consistent political stance with respect to the defense of human rights and international humanitarian law, taking coercive measures against Israel immediately. Otherwise, “would make us complicit in the crime of genocide”the pro-Palestinian organizations noted in a letter sent to the president and the Chilean Defense Minister, Maya Fernández.

The letter stressed that the only way to enforce the rulings of international courts is “with the mobilization of third States” to take action to “pressure” and “isolate” Israel internationally.

Protest against the comprehensive military embargo on Israel at La Moneda Palace on Tuesday in Santiago (Chile). Photo:EFE Share

The delivery of the letter was the first action of the campaign launched this Tuesday by BDS Chile against the comprehensive military embargo on Israel. Early in the morning, dozens of people with their eyes covered arrived in procession to the front of the Ministry of Defense, where in a performance they represented the bodies of the victims Palestinians and the names of girls and boys killed by Israel were read out.

“It is our duty to make the states comply with the rules of international humanitarian law and prevent Israel from continuing with absolute impunity, through firm and concrete actions,” said BDS Chile spokesperson Claudia Yarur.

The activist recalled that, although Boric announced Chile’s accession Regarding South Africa’s lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague (ICJ), “there is no authority that compels Israel to comply with these rulings, and Israel openly disregards the decisions of international courts.”

Boric announced in June his support for South Africa’s complaint to the ICJ and in July he backed the advisory opinion issued by this court that considered Israel an occupying state, certified apartheid and demanded that it end as quickly as possible to the usurpation of the lands of the State of Palestine.

Activists write a letter addressed to President Gabriel Boric. Photo:EFE Share

“The only way to make these international treaties and the compliance with the rulings of international courts effective is with the mobilization of third States, so that they exercise actions that constitute a concrete contribution to pressure “We must demand that Israel stop its crimes,” said Tania Melnick, spokeswoman for the Coordinator for Palestine, which brings together more than 140 civil society organizations and more than 900 activists.

Both organizations “repudiated” that Chile has invited Israel to participate in the Naval Expo 2024, which will take place in Valparaíso in December of this year: “It would be a completely negative signal.” contrary and contradictory to the measures “which other states in the region are already beginning to take,” they said in reference to the decision of Colombian President Gustavo Petro to suspend exports of coal from Colombia to the State of Israel.

They also criticized the fact that “every week cargoes with supplies for the manufacture of bombs and ammunition leave the port of Valparaíso for Haifa.”

Palestinians in Chile

With about 500,000 people, Chile houses one of the Palestinian communities largest outside the Arab world and President Boric is a recognized defender of the Palestinian cause, although he has always rejected the breaking of diplomatic relations with Israel.

The South American country recognized Palestine as a State “free, independent and sovereign” in 2011, during the first government of conservative Sebastián Piñera (2010-2014).

According to figures from the Ministry of Health of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, this conflict has already left more than 40,000 dead since last October 7th.

EFE

Read more news: