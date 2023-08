How did you feel about the content of this article?

A demonstrator with a photo of Bishop Rolando Álvarez during a march in Miami, USA, in April this year | Photo: EFE/Leila Kassidi

This Wednesday (2), the NGO Permanent Commission on Human Rights (CPDH), which fights for human rights in Nicaragua, announced its adherence to the initiative to propose the names of Nicaraguan bishops Rolando Álvarez and Silvio Báez as candidates for the Nobel Prize in Peace.

The two Catholic leaders were targets of repression by the Daniel Ortega regime. Bishop Álvarez has been imprisoned by the Ortega regime since last year, after denouncing the abuses perpetrated by the Sandinista leader’s dictatorship against the Nicaraguan people. In February, he was sentenced by judges appointed by the regime itself to more than 26 years in prison, for the crime of “treason to the homeland”.

Bishop Báez was forced out of Nicaragua in 2019 because of intense persecution after he raised his voice against the injustices perpetrated by the Ortega regime.

The CPDH, which has its headquarters in Miami, sent a letter to the Nobel Peace Prize Committee in support of the bishops’ candidacy, noting that their trajectories are “a living testimony of the suffering of the Nicaraguan people” under a “regime stained with violence and violations of human rights”.

The organization emphasized Bishop Álvarez’s role as a “servant of the Gospel” who, even unjustly imprisoned, “remains firm in the defense of justice and freedom.” Bishop Báez, for his part, according to the NGO, has “been a tireless voice in defense of universal human rights”.

Marcos Carmona, executive secretary of the CPDH, urged other entities and citizens to join the cause, noting that greater support for the initiative will strengthen consensus in the Nobel Peace Committee.

The candidacy of the bishops for the Nobel Peace Prize also receives the support of the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR, acronym in English), whose members highlighted the “courage of the religious in facing the dictatorial regime of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua”.