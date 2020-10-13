The UN Human Rights Council, June 19, 2020 (FABRICE COFFRINI / POOL)

Tuesday, October 13, the UN General Assembly will bring in 15 new countries to the Human Rights Council. The Geneva-based body votes on resolutions which are not binding but can nevertheless influence the policy of States. The 47 members of the organization are renewed by thirds every 3 years.

This time, the possible entry of Saudi Arabia, China and Russia revolts human rights NGOs. “Elect dictatorships as judges of the United Nations in matters of human rights, it’s like bringing a bunch of arsonists into a fire brigade“ : this sentence from the director general of UN Watch, an NGO based in Geneva, sums up quite well the prevailing state of mind while the institution is emptying a little more of its meaning every year. The debate on the legitimacy of this Council is not new. ATat the beginning of the years 2000, it was reformed by the former Secretary General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan, precisely to prevent its infiltration by authoritarian regimes. Waste of time, this is again what is happening today.

In fact, the election works by group, and each one applies for its geographical area. Some countries are therefore guaranteed to have a seat : France, Great Britain, but also Russia, Gabon and Cuba. In the Asia group, there are five candidates for four places : the voters will have to decide between Saudi Arabia, China, Nepal, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Riyadh, like Moscow and Beijing, have already sat on the board, each time sparking outrage from NGOs. This year dissidents from these different countries have called on the UN not to encourage a sense of impunity it is supposed to fight, and not to accept states that are guilty of human rights violations, seeking also to undermine the authority of the organization rather than to defend it.

During this session of the Human Rights Council, thirty-three countries notably denounced the violations of the rights of the Saudis and called for the release of all those arbitrarily detained. There are four Years ago, the UN had put Saudi Arabia on the blacklist of countries that violate the rights of children in conflicts, because of its involvement in the war in Yemen and the bombing of civilians. Riyadh then threatened to cut ties with the UN and withdraw all its funds that finance various UN agencies, more than a hundred million dollars. The UN ended up removing it from the list.

As for China’s candidacy, more than 400 civil society organizations of more than 60 countries have launched a global appeal. The 6 October, 39 States have echoed these calls in a joint statement to the United Nations expressing deep concern over the Chinese government’s abuses. The week of 5 October, when 39 Germany-led countries criticized China at the United Nations over the plight of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, Beijing retaliated by aligning 59 countries to support its position.

Russia’s candidacy is also contested. Between the political prisoners, the attempted poisoning of Alexeï Navalny, the bombardments against civilians in Syria alongside Damascus, the possible Russian entry into the Council makes people cringe. Especially that at the UN, Moscow used 16 both its right of veto to allow Syria to use chemical weapons, and to block the referral of the case to the Court international criminal law. Its entry should not make it possible to restore legitimacy to a body where the voice of France is often absent.

RT @BrunoStagno @hrw : The #France, who will likely be elected as a member of the UN Human Rights Council, should better support the efforts of the#UE rights and demonstrate its commitment to multilateralism. https://t.co/NTAg8nLPSE https://t.co/FR0aOcyExD – HRW in French (@hrw_fr) October 9, 2020

In the eyes of NGOs like Human Rights Watch, France has only been in recent years “neither proactive nor constructive in the defense of human rights, on the contrary“. Its strategy, wanting the EU to speak with one voice, has in fact led Paris to stay away from certain decisions. France has not taken the initiative for projects of resolution or joint statements on difficult countries like Saudi Arabia or Egypt, “while smaller countries with much less international influence have shown such leadership“If the unity of Europe is essential in such a forum, it should not for all that lead France to give up its principles.