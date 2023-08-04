One report produced by the NGOs Cubalex, a legal information center, and Justicia 11J denounced how Cuba’s criminal legislation is used for repression and the permanence of the dictatorship in the country.

According to the document, the Cuban regime invalidates the basic human rights of political prisoners, through reforms in the justice system, including the death penalty for people who oppose the dictatorship of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

According to the portal CubaNet, the organizations reviewed the history of Cuban jurisdiction to analyze whether “legal mechanisms are used to protect the constitutional order and its intangibility”. The conclusion of the research indicated that, in 64 years, the country only “went from one dictatorship to another” with legal changes made.

For the NGOs, “Cuba’s criminal laws, as well as the courts of justice, are tools to control the freedom of citizens.”

Cubalex collected data on political prisoners from 1959 to the present year. However, as explained in the document, the numbers may differ from reality, since there is an underreport of cases disclosed by the government.

“Up to the time of this report, 767 cases were registered, which allowed us to frame, above all, the period from 1959 to 1979 to deepen the political and judicial procedure of the Cuban State in relation to the history of discrimination for political reasons, the persecution of people for political crimes classified as counterrevolutionary and the classification of so-called ‘crimes against State Security'”, detailed the NGO.

The study denounces that, during the last 64 years, four constitutions were created in Cuba. And all the reforms “went to eliminate the possibility of changes in the island’s political and economic systems”.

Criminal laws of the new order, approved in May of last year by the Cuban Parliament, allow confiscation, the death penalty for political causes and discriminate against citizens who fail to comply with or disagree with the political or economic decisions of the regime.

The complaints point out that the reforms made to the penal legislation made it easier for the dictatorships to quickly and widely judge and punish citizens who express any opposition to the political groups in power.

Since 2018, Cuba has been governed by the dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel, who took over the position after the departure of Raúl Castro from power.