There are 216 thousand non-profit organizations operating in Russia. And if earlier few knew about their projects, the pandemic changed the situation. Volunteers from various NGOs were seen, and hundreds of thousands of people received their help.

In a pandemic, everything is more visible

Non-profit organizations are created to achieve social, charitable, cultural, educational, scientific and other goals, they are based not on the desire to make a profit, the desire to make the surrounding life better. Since 2008, grants from the President of Russia have been allocated to support NGOs in our country.

But do all citizens know what this is about? As they say, there would be no happiness … In the spring, during the pandemic, NGOs showed themselves very actively and their role in the life of society became obvious.

“They were the first to respond to the problems of our citizens in this difficult time, instantly restructuring their activities to combat the coronavirus. They sewed masks, obtained funds to help with food and personal protective equipment for those who needed it, helped the elderly, – noted Elena Topoleva-Soldunova, Chairperson of the Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation for Support of the Non-Profit Sector and Social-Oriented NGOs… – And they immediately began to turn to NGOs more. Plus, they themselves received significant support in the form of additional presidential grants. “

Become a bone marrow donor

The largest grant is 70 million rubles. – An additional, “pandemic” competition of the Presidential Grants Fund of this year went to the project of the Rusfond “Vasya Perevoshchikov National Register of Bone Marrow Donors”.

Bone marrow transplantation is needed for hematological cancers, disorders in the hematopoietic and immune systems. Every year 5 thousand inhabitants of the country need it. And if they do not have family donors, then finding a volunteer with the same HLA genotype (a digital indicator of genes responsible for tissue compatibility) is not easy. But with the Bone Marrow Donor Registry (BMD), the task is streamlined.

A photo: press service of the RDMK Foundation

Since 2013 Rusfond has been financing the development of regional registers. Until 2019, he paid for the typing of 57 thousand volunteers and the creation of two laboratories – in St. Petersburg and Kazan, having invested over 850 million rubles in the project.

In November 2017, this charitable organization received a presidential grant to develop the National RMSC. In November 2018, he again became the winner of the Presidential Grants Foundation competition with the project of an online magazine for potential bone marrow donors: Blood5. In 2019, another grant is for the Coincidence. Bone Marrow Donor Expedition ”aimed at popularizing bone marrow donation in 45 regions of Russia.

According to head of the recruiting department of this project Evgeniya Lobacheva, now, in the conditions of the regimes that are introduced in connection with the pandemic, it has become much more difficult to conduct information work with people – educational lectures are excluded. Therefore, in its work, the foundation places high hopes on its partners in the face of the media.

“Of course, 5 years ago no one knew anything about bone marrow donation. And when people heard about it, they just fainted, ”she said. – Now many people know, and this is the merit of federal and regional media. But the topic for journalists is complex, it is not so easy to understand it. We help – we offer stories of real donors, stories of happy salvation. It is important for us that people know about one of the highest manifestations of humanity – the donation of a part of their hematopoietic cells. We are ready to give any texture. But at the same time, I would like the journalists not only to chase after “fried” stories, but to try to grasp the essence. Now, in my opinion, there is a lot of superficial presentation of the material – somewhere they did not finish, they did not listen to the end, something was stated wrong. ”

Extremely ethical

For various reasons, the activities of NGOs may not be very noticeable. For example, the project “You are not alone” (he received presidential grants for 2 years in a row) involves working with children who need the help of psychotherapists in connection with diagnosed depression.

According to clinical psychologist, head of the “TochkaB” project, project manager of the non-profit partnership for promoting the development of children and adolescents “Perekrestok Plus” Maria Katz, it is very difficult to cover a topic in the media. It is unethical to write about these children, even if the story is generalized, and can sometimes interfere with the therapeutic process. But this does not mean that the topic should not be touched upon at all.

“The media can and does help us. And we can help the press, but it is important for us that journalists listen to us, to be correct and ethical, ”Katz explained. – It is clear that journalists usually make the text more capacious, more understandable to the reader and more empathetic, but in our case we must be extremely ethical. The stylistics with which we can talk with the reader is quite delicate due to the specifics of our work.

Photo: From personal archive / Alexander Khlebnikov

Competitive volunteering

The interregional public organization “Clean Games” also received a presidential grant this year. The competition for cleaning the area from garbage, which she conducts, is perceived by the participants not as “dirty work”, but as environmental work. Game statistics are kept in real time on the website and in the mobile application. Within one game, an average of 1 to 3 tons of garbage is collected.

“Environmental volunteering,” said Chairman of “Clean Games” Dmitry Ioffe, – we have acquired the form of competitions with prizes. This experience has become large-scale, all-Russian and international competitions are already being held. ”

By the way, the subject of the last presidential grant received by the organization, according to Ioffe, is 2 international tournaments for cleaning the territory from garbage and sorting waste.

Such an interesting experience, of course, needs to be popularized. And NGOs also pay attention to this. From his experience of relations with the media, Dmitry concluded: “Everything happens naturally, if only there is interest on both sides. We learn to formulate news feeds, write releases and not forget to attach photos. However, if you are not familiar with anyone in the media, this method does little. However, sooner or later, ties are being struck. ”

However, environmental volunteers themselves try themselves in the field of information. “In my opinion, now a slightly different time is coming, where social networks, chats, Telegram channels are active, and this, in addition to word of mouth, is also a huge help,” Ioffe believes.

The more young people learn about environmental competitions, the more they participate. The experience of “Pure Games” shows this.