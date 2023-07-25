DURING the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, the CFE promoted twenty gas pipelines that totaled more than seven thousand kilometers throughout the country. It was held in consensus that, in addition to the investments and development that they would bring, with the use of natural gas, CO2 emissions would be significantly reduced and greenhouse gases. That’s why some of those gas pipelines they faced problemssuch as releasing rights of way, economic extortions and other archaeological findsbut never the fierce opposition of environmental groups.

Curiously, now that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador and TC Energía, headed by Jennifer Pierce, decided to complete that network to bring gas to the Mexican southeast, the NGOs jumped.

Greenpeace and the Mexican Center for Environmental Law (Cemda) launched a fierce campaign to stop one of the few infrastructure works that make sense in this administration.

The Puerta del Sureste marine gas pipeline, about 715 kilometers long, represents an investment similar to that of Tesla in Nuevo León, something like 4.5 billion dollars.

It will connect the southern Texas-Tuxpan marine pipeline, allowing the states of Veracruz, Tabasco and the Yucatan peninsula to access the cheapest natural gas in the world.

What motivates the change of position of the NGOs? maybe the anger over the grievances of the Mayan Train, the Pemex accidents or because its financing comes from foreign funds that dictate its agenda.

The truth is Greenpace, led by Gustavo Ampugnani, and Cemda, led by Gustavo Alanís, today they accuse what they did not do with the first seven thousand kilometers of Peña Nieto. Suddenly natural gas is from the devil.

And it is that they allege from “possible” damage to the Veracruz coral reefs, to the increase in energy dependence on the United States, a more geopolitical than environmental discourse.

And wow, they have resorted to the palate of the people of Veracruz accusing a threat to the fish tacos covered with holy leaf from Acuyo.

The outcome of this plot will say if the southeast will continue to be the southeastor if in some future it can aspire to economies with natural gas such as Jalisco, Chihuahua, El Bajío or Nuevo León.

The entity that governs Samuel García for decades has access to this energy, which has promoted the presence of important industries such as glass, steel, cement and automotive.

THE ADMINISTRATOR OF private equity funds specialized in the real estate sector, Vertex Real Estate, is going through a complex legal process. And it is that the government of Nayarit, via the State Attorney General’s Office, closed the work of its luxury tourist complex that was being built in the Bahía de Banderas area since 2019, derived from the continuous complaints of the residents who refer to blockades to free movement. Two fundamental aspects stand out in this problem: the commitment of the entity’s governor, Miguel Ángel Navarro, to support the work of the region’s fishermen, and that this is not a matter of perception, but a legal one incurred by Ricardo Zúñiga’s real estate agency by appropriating the free passage of circulation of the federal zone that connects San Pancho and Sayulita.

The NAY/SAY/V/RH/02846/2023 folder consists of hundreds of testimonies from fishermen in the region, who have lost their productive activity and denounce millions in damages in the region. Will there be compensation from the company? Vertex Real Estate has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange since 2011 and has participated in more than 100 real estate transactions for a value of more than 6.8 billion dollars. With these actions it will be very difficult to convince new investors. Bad practices weigh.

THIS WEEK marks the ten business days that the Federal Board of Conciliation and Arbitration met why receive Dissent appeals related to the liquidation of the former employees of Mexicana de Aviación. If nothing extraordinary happens, the next week will proceed with the payment of the first tranche, approximately 400 million pesos product of the commercial brands, and at the end of August another 420 million pesos would be paid. The entity in charge of disbursing the resources will be Airports and Auxiliary Services, directed by Javier Villazón Salem, and the payer is the board chaired by María Eugenia Navarrete. The resources will be deposited to the workers in cards of the Banco del Bienestar, directed by Víctor Lamoyi.

THERE IS SOME CONCERN AMONG private toll road concessionaires after the government of Guerrero, led by Evelyn Salgado, expropriated the Punta Diamante viaduct in Acapulco. There they talked about a rescue, but it was an appropriation that they handled as a “rescue” of those assets granted to Fibra Orión, owned by Rodolfo Campos. Now that the presidential elections are coming, it is known that the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador will seek liquid resources from wherever it can to finance the Morena candidate and tolls are an ideal means. Operators point to Pinfra, by David Peñaloza; RCO, by Demetrio Sodi Cortés; Coconal, by Hector Ovalle; VISE, by Santiago Villanueva; Hermes, by Carlos Hank Rhon; Aleática, by David Díaz; Mota-Engil, by Joao Parreiro; Omega, by Jorge Melgarejo; Marhno,s by Nicolás Mariscal, and IDEAL, by Carlos Slim Helú.

THERE ARE NOT SIX, but just three-month extension granted by the Ministry of Defenseheaded by Luis Cresencio Sandoval, but also by the Secretariat for Communications and Transportation Infrastructure, headed by Jorge Nuño, to the Sociedad Cooperativa de Consumo de Servicios Aéreos Aeropuerto del Norte. We are talking about the private terminal of the main businessmen of Monterrey, whose concession expired on August 12.

YESTERDAY THE businessman and activist Alejandro Martí DIED IN Miami. Lately, he struggled against respiratory conditions that deteriorated his lungs. The also founder of the Mexico SOS Foundation was waiting for a transplant that no longer arrived on time. This weekend there will be a mass and homage in Mexico. Rest in peace.

