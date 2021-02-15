The widening of inequalities, the current effects of climate change and those to come, the multiplication of conflicts, are causing the financing needs to grow in the direction of poor countries and populations. The covid-19 pandemic accentuates them even more, its health, economic and social consequences being devastating in many developing countries, due to the fragility of health care systems and almost non-existent social protection mechanisms, but also to the vulnerability of their savings and over-indebtedness. For example, it is estimated that in West Africa the fight against poverty has moved back 30 years and that at the same time 90 million people are sinking into extreme poverty around the world.

The international community is mobilizing, and France too. But she has the means to do much more, the rest being a matter of choice. The hundred billion euros mobilized to support our own economy last year is irrefutable proof. The examination by Parliament from this Wednesday, February 17 of the programming law on the fight against global inequalities offers it the opportunity to do much more for international solidarity. But so far the government does not seem to want to fully seize it. In 1970, the richest countries set themselves the objective of dedicating 0.7% of their gross national income (GNI) to development aid. To date, only five countries, all of them European, have met this target, three of which even reach the 1% threshold.

France, which continues to speak loud and clear about global issues in the international arena, is lagging behind by retaining an objective the design of which predates the crisis: allocating 0.55% of its national wealth to aid development by 2022. This is not enough, neither in terms of needs, nor in terms of our means. It is more than ever time to keep these 50-year-old promises and to enshrine in law an increase in development aid reaching at least 0.7% as soon as possible by detailing its trajectory until 2025, at the beginning of the year. ‘like other multi-year laws setting commitments dated well beyond 2022.

For the time being, the version of the text examined in the National Assembly reaffirms this objective, but without wishing to specify a deadline for reaching it and even less ensuring that it will be sustained over time. So is it that once again, the promise is postponed indefinitely? The argument put forward by some that the fall in GNI due to the covid crisis would make this objective inappropriate cannot be convincing because the Banque de France itself predicts that the level of GNI will be restored from 2023. The other argument affirming that this is is the way in which we use our ODA and not the amounts which we devote to it which would be the only important point is not more admissible. The quality of aid and the quantity of resources are not and should not be opposed. This lack of ambition betrays France’s stated desire to join in a relationship of solidarity with the world.

Moreover, the situation is all the more paradoxical as all the amendments to the bill aimed at improving the quality of aid were swept aside out of hand by the government and the rapporteur in committee. For example, it was refused to add directly in the body of the text elements better targeting the poorest populations, seeking to avoid exacerbating the situation of over-indebtedness in countries of the South, to increase the transparency of our development aid and the consistency of public policies with the latter’s objectives or even aimed at recognizing the role of civil society in the implementation of this policy. The quality of the use of ODA funding is in fact a concern for everyone, the populations of the countries concerned as well as the donor countries and their taxpayers. This quality is imperative whatever the level of funding. Making a firm commitment, by law, to a dated level of funding will help improve and better prepare the quality of responses, and will allow countries, local associations and NGOs to have visibility on future budget trajectories to develop their strategies and projects making it possible to work towards the achievement of the objectives of sustainable development, the Paris Agreement, the promotion of human rights and the reduction of inequalities – in particular those based on gender in accordance with the “feminist diplomacy” of the France.

Finally, marking the 0.7% milestone and detailing a trajectory until 2025 is a duty for France as for all countries that want to be leaders in supporting the UN’s sustainable development goals and wish to help countries. developing to face the climate crisis. But we can only note that the government refuses this commitment by not setting a date.

While the United Kingdom has just decided to no longer respect the 0.7%, it is no longer time for good intentions. This British withdrawal should be an opportunity for France to take up the torch left on the ground for leadership in international development issues. For this, we must no longer postpone the 0.7% in order to initiate a new forward march of international solidarity throughout the world. Fighting downturns, refusing endless promises is what vulnerable populations around the world can expect from rich countries.

