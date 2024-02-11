Lawyer and specialist in military matters Rocío San Miguel was detained on Friday (Feb 9) at Maiquetía airport

Venezuelan NGOs, politicians and parties have criticized the arrest of Venezuelan activist, lawyer and expert on military issues Rocío San Miguel, 57, over the weekend. She is an opponent of Nicolás Maduro's government and, according to reports from organizations in the country, she was detained on Friday (Feb 9, 2024) at Simón Bolívar Airport, in Maiquetía.

The arrest was reported by the human rights NGO Provea. This Sunday afternoon (Feb 11), the organization published on X (formerly Twitter) that 57 hours had already passed since the arrest and the “forced disappearance” from San Miguel. He also said that there is no news of his whereabouts or his health condition.

The NGO claims that San Miguel's detention is a violation of human rights that subjects the lawyer's family to situations “cruel, inhumane and degrading”. “A Forced disappearance has become a recurring practice in the extensive repressive repertoire of the Venezuelan authorities, carried out with the aim of silencing criticism and closing off civic space.”the organization wrote.

The case comes a few weeks after another controversy led by the Venezuelan government, when Venezuela's attorney general, Tarek William Saab, announced that 32 people were arrested in the country for allegedly being involved in 5 plans to assassinate President Maduro.

San Miguel is also president of the NGO Citizen Control. According to Provea, it received protective measures for IACHR (Inter-American Commission on Human Rights) because of “constant” attacks received. His last activity on X was repost of a publication by the organization on the social network on Thursday (8.Feb).

Internet users on social media have shared the hashtag “#DondetáRocío” (where is Rocío) to draw attention to the case. Another NGO that spoke out against what happened was Amnesty International. Also based on your X profile, the entity released a message asking for freedom “immediate and unconditional” of the lawyer.

Maria Corina Machado, Maduro's political opponent who was vetoed from the elections, also pronounced about the case. She shared the Publication of the Human Rights Committee of the Vente Venezuelahis political party, and said he warned the world that the “repressive attacks by the Maduro regime” continue. “We ask for national and international solidarity with her and all those arrested and persecuted in Venezuela”he stated.

The party Popular Volunteer condemned the detention and disappearance of Rocío. “We demand that the authorities declare their location.”, declared this Sunday (Feb 11).