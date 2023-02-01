The NGO Venezuelan Prison Observatory (OVP) sent a report to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in which it denounced the conditions of around 100 political prisoners in Venezuela. The organization points out violations of the human rights of these detainees, such as inadequate food, overcrowded cells and lack of medical assistance.

The report points out that some of these detainees suffer from malnutrition due to the lack of available food. Prisoners point out that many manage to have regular meals only when relatives bring food on visits to penitentiaries. It is still possible to buy food inside these places, but dishes range from US$ 5 to US$ 10, equivalent to 108.50 bolivars and 217 bolivars, respectively — it is good to remember that the minimum wage in Venezuela is 130 bolivars.

Prisoners reported to the Venezuelan Prison Observatory that family visits are allowed a maximum of twice a month, which also makes access to these foods difficult. In addition, Venezuelan Justice has sentenced some detainees far from their states of residence, which also makes it difficult for the families of these individuals to be present.

The Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons also forwarded in the report allegations of corruption within penitentiaries. An example is the payment of bribes by some detainees to directors with the aim of working in the kitchens, which facilitates the access of these inmates to food.

The director general of the Venezuelan Observatory of Prisons, Humberto Prado, declared that he expects more effective actions from the UN in the country to combat these restrictions on the human rights of prisoners.

“We have to translate this presence into immediate action and results. Today the victims and their families are waiting and living an unfair situation. We are simply going to wait for facts, at least that all political prisoners are released”, pointed out Prado.

Franklin Caldera, coordinator of the NGO Familia SOS Libertad and father of the imprisoned lieutenant Franklin Caldera Martínez, asked the UN body to “raise the tone a little more” and to “fight on behalf” of the victims and their families.

“It’s not just delivering a document, (…) that’s not what we want, but that won’t discourage us from continuing to fight, to continue documenting and to continue delivering what we have to deliver to the UN”, he said during a virtual forum on the situation of “political prisoners” in Venezuela organized by OVP.

He pointed out that the NGO he represents handed over to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, who visited the country from Thursday to Saturday last week, data “with more than 100 cases of political prisoners” with details about the “situation of each”.

Rafael Tarazona, brother of the director of the NGO Fundaredes, Javier Tarazona – detained since July 2021 – expressed his hope that Türk’s work at the UNHCHR, started in October last year, will be better than that of his predecessor, the former president Chilean Michelle Bachelet, since the “argument she used in each of her reports” was “too small” for “many political prisoners”.

Last Saturday, Türk announced that his office will have a presence in Venezuela for another two years “so that it can continue its work of promoting the human rights agenda.”