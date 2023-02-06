A good Verona snatches a point from Lazio, a strong game but which the Gialloblù suffered for a long time. Match unlocked by Pedro with a beautiful goal in the 45th minute, with Hellas who in the first 10′ of the second half equalized with a header from Ngonge and then came close to scoring twice more. No solitary third place for the biancocelesti who also fail to overtake Roma. Lazio still fourth at 39 points, one more than Milan and Atalanta. Verona, on the other hand, is still third from last at -4 from Spezia.

First thrill in the 10th minute with a free-kick from Milinkovic that nearly hit the crossroads. But it was Lazio who trembled in the 19th minute: a great wide shot from Ngonge, Provedel blocked but the ball landed on Doig’s feet who shot very high with the goal wide open. Again Ngonge from outside scares Provedel, then Immobile launched by Milinkovic shoots hard but misses the posts. In the 39th minute the Biancoceleste goalkeeper overcomes himself by deflecting a shot by Depaoli for a corner with Ngonge making a veil in the small area. At the end of time Pedro puts up from a good position. And it is he who scores in the 45th minute. The action starts from Zaccagni on the left, Pedro turns around in the area and puts it in the corner. Verona equalized at the start of the second half: a free kick from the left and a gap from Ngonge who beats Provedel. A moment later the post saves Lazio from Lazovic’s great shot. And Provedel again opposes Doig from a step in the 55th minute. Lazio gains ground in the last 20′ and tries to win it but doesn’t create great opportunities to succeed.