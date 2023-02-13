The new signing decides the match in the first half with an assist from Lazovic, the reaction from Nicola’s team is late, but Piatek devours the equal in the 88th minute

From our correspondent Pierfrancesco Archetti

Twelve points in seven games from the beginning of 2023, another direct clash won after those with Cremonese and Lecce: Verona is only two lengths from the line of salvation and brings Salernitana back into the big group of unsafe players. Fair result, even if in the end the guests have two great chances (well done Montipò on Piatek), but before that Verona had the opportunity to double up several times.

THE PROTAGONIST — Cyril Ngonge, a Belgian bought from Groningen in the winter transfer market, had already won applause from Bentegodi by scoring against Lazio a week ago, in his debut as a starter. This time he tries first in the 28th minute, but his goal is disallowed for offside. However, nobody stopped him three minutes later, even if the attacker had to thank Doig and Lazovic who embroider valuable action on the left before the cross for the marker. The advantage is right, Hellas could also double but Depaoli throws from a few meters high. Verona is without the most awaited ex, Milan Djuric, still injured and not called up. In place of him first game as a starter for Gaich. Who holds the ball and takes fouls, makes himself useful. See also The 1x1 of the Atlético de Madrid players after their surprising defeat against Mallorca (1-2)

THE REACTION — Salernitana in the first half fails to stem the flurries of the landlords. After the defeat against Juve, Davide Nicola changes everything and returns to the 3-5-2, also to settle on the positions of Verona (3-4-2-1). The grenade coach leaves out Ochoa, Sambia, Coulibaly and Piatek. Sepe returns to goal, then Crnigoj, Pirola and Bonazzoli are also in the starting lineup. But only a pass from Dia, in the recovery of the first half, becomes the only sign of reaction. While in the second half the away team presses more: Nicola also plays the trident, also letting Piatek enter, with Coulibaly and Sambia. But Verona is close to doubling again with Ngonge. Doveri also blows his whistle for a penalty for Hellas but they call him at the Var and there is no foul on the Pirola-Doig contact. Salernitana even closes with four strikers, Valencia also inside and the opportunity for the draw comes to Piatek, who escaped from Hien. But Montipò opposes it See also Caprari and Kalinic respond to Orsolini: Verona overturns Bologna

