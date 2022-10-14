France will have to defend the title of world champion in Qatar 2022 in the midst of a football crisis after its poor performance in the Nations League and without one of its greatest figures. N’Golo Kanté will not be available for the World Cup.
The Chelsea midfielder suffered an injury during the Premier League match against Tottenham in August and left injured with concern from the English team’s doctors. The studies showed that the former Leicester had a significant injury to the hamstring in his right thigh and that it would take him almost 2 months to recover.
At the beginning of October, it was expected that Kanté would return to training with the aim of returning to the courts during this month, but a recurrence of the injury forced him to continue with his recovery. Due to this relapse, he will be out for at least one more month and 37 days before the start of the World Cup, his participation is in serious doubt.
From the facilities of the French federation they begin to imagine a World Cup without one of its main figures and one of the key players within the Didier Deschamps scheme. Kanté joins the already discarded Paul Pogba who is recovering from a meniscus operation on one of his knees.
The Chelsea midfielder was a key player in the French conquest at Russia 2018 and for the past few years has been the linchpin of the London-based team that has won the Champions League and the Club World Cup.
