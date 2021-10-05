The reunion promises to be strong this Thursday between France and Belgium, with a place in the Nations League final at stake.

The Red Devils still have the elimination in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup through their throats, even if we should not summarize the state of mind of our neighbors to the simple “seum”. Roberto Martinez’s formation has many qualities between Hazard, De Bruyne and Lukaku. On paper, the French names are not bad either, and Axel Witsel has drawn up the list of exceptional Blues players to watch. And the Dortmund midfielder is honest, he is relieved to see that N’Golo Kanté is not on Didier Deschamps’ list due to his positive Covid test.

Benzema, Mbappé, Griezmann and Kanté

” The French players that we dread? Benzema, whose current level is more than top. It’s tough. Mbappé, Griezmann … It’s already good for us that N’Golo is not present. He has six lungs and thirty-six legs ”, delivered the Belgian international at a press conference. An exit that was all the same wincing as it is rare to see an opponent publicly rejoice in the absence of a player who has contracted Covid-19. But it can also be seen as a beautiful tribute to the French midfielder of Chelsea, who is always also in sight when he plays with the France team. And if he does not have the spectacular side of a Karim Benzema or a Kylian Mbappé, N’Golo Kanté is a terrible scavenger who would certainly have hurt the Belgian midfielder. In the meantime, the Red Devils may well discover a certain Aurélien Tchouameni.