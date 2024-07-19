After several serious injuries, Kanté made the decision to leave the Premier League to sign one of the best contracts in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Itthiad. This position was regretted by the world of football, as it was clear that at least in terms of age, the Frenchman was at the level to continue at the best sporting level, a fact that he demonstrated during his presence at the last Euro 2024, where he was the best man for his nation, a situation that has put him in the sights of a powerful English team.
British press reports that West Ham United are looking to sign the Frenchman this summer after a direct request from Lopetegui, who is a huge admirer of Kanté. The London side, who are coming off a difficult season at best, are willing to offer 24 million pounds for the former Chelsea player, who would be offered the best salary in the squad, although, naturally, with figures far from what he receives in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Ittihad’s position is clear: they have neither the desire nor the need to close the sale of the defender this summer, as they consider him a world-class player who would be almost impossible to replace, as well as a professional in every sense of the word. The only way they would open the door to transferring N’golo is if the player himself asks the board to let him go.
