“We are non-profit, but we cannot make a loss”, says creator of the Instituto Ethnos Brasil, which serves 80 people per month

Silvânio Barros de Oliveira began receiving and training Haitian refugees in 2016 at the Presbyterian Church of Maringá, in the northwest of Paraná, with the help of his wife. According to him, they served approximately 40 people. After 7 years, the number of monthly visits is 80 immigrants. Now, Barros operates in a more organized way with the Ethnos Brazil Institute.

“Over time, the initiative grew, until we founded the NGO to serve refugees. They are people who have been fleeing wars, without documents, without the language, who face xenophobia and many other challenges”said Silvânio.

Silvânio participated in training through the program Entrepreneur+in Vila Operária, which offers free activities for entrepreneurs in Maringá with funding from the city hall. “We are non-profit, but we cannot make a loss and we need to pay all the bills, such as rent, energy and internet and continue providing services”said the NGO manager.

The professional says he dedicates 8 to 9 hours a day, always from Monday to Saturday. Despite working as a volunteer in similar organizations for over 20 years, this is the first time he has taken on a management position. “I’m learning how to manage the NGO and organize our needs”.

JOURNEYS

The institute was officially created in 2020, during the covid-19 pandemic. There are approximately 20 volunteers and 2 employees who provide services by teaching music, Portuguese and other subjects. They also provide social assistance and deliver basic food baskets.

The NGO’s biggest challenge is raising enough money to maintain the project. The Presbyterian Church contributes the most to the initiative through donations from companies and fundraising actions, such as bazaars.

Another obstacle is the search for new volunteers. Currently, they are looking for professionals who understand finance, marketing and specialize in raising money through public notices.

There are 12,000 migrants and refugees in Maringá, according to the local Secretariat of Youth, Citizenship and Migrants. Some reported what it was like to be helped by the NGO. Read what they said below:

Abdelkader Bertawi from Syria – arrived in Brazil in 2014 after passing through Jordan. She left her country because of the war. He has been in Maringá since 2019 and has been cared for by the institute since he arrived there. “In another city, I started working for a lower salary because I didn’t know the language. Knowing this, in Maringá, I sought help from volunteers, after being recommended by friends.” .

Adesoji Elijah Oluwasanya Talabi from Nigeria – came with his family and supported the NGO to enroll his children in school. “Ethnos has been wonderful in the humanitarian area. We really appreciate your services when we need school for my kids and other things I can’t even mention.” .

With information from Sebrae News Agency.