Alejandro Lanz, co-director of the NGO Temblores, spoke with France 24 about the complaints of abuse of force by the Police during the protests against the government of Iván Duque and its tax reform. Lanz assures that in Colombia there are no judicial guarantees for victims to report aggressions by the public force.

