THE NGO Venezuelan Action Education Program in Human Rights (Provea) announced this Wednesday (11) that there has been a 148% increase in cases of torture in Venezuela between January and December 2021. The data is contained in an annual report presented by the non-governmental organization.

“In the right to personal integrity, it was possible to register during 2021, 241 alleged victims of torture at the personal level, this means a large increase of 148% compared to the previous year”, said the research coordinator at the NGO, Lissette Gonzálezduring the presentation of the report in Caracas.

According to the organization’s representative, the Corps of Scientific and Criminal Investigations (CICPC) was the security agency most denounced in these cases. In addition, González indicated that, last year, the organization registered 441 people who were victims of cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.

González guaranteed that allegations of mistreatment are increasing, “despite the follow-up carried out by the international monitoring bodies and, above all, the beginning of the investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC)”.

Regarding the illegal executions, the NGO documented that the security forces and the military caused the death of 1,414 people. This represents a drop of 46.6% compared to 2020, when 3,034 victims were accounted for.

THE general coordinator of Provea, Rafael Uzcátegui, added that, in 2021, there were 711 situations of violation of the right to personal liberty and 19 arrests in the context of protests. This implies another “very important decrease” compared to the previous year.

For the representative of the NGO, the Venezuelan dictatorship wants to “pretend good behavior” in order to have favorable elements that allow it to “reinforce a narrative”. “It is not sustainable if there are no structural changes in the administration of justice policy and in the actions of the police forces”, guarantees Uzcátegui.