The NGO Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) reported this Thursday (1st) that the political prisoner identified as Adel de la Torre Hernández, who suffers from schizophrenia, is being the victim of abuse perpetrated by Cuban authorities in prison, which is contributing to worsening your health condition.

According to the organization, Adel was sentenced by the Castro regime to seven years in prison for peacefully participating in the protests held in 2021 and does not receive adequate medical treatment for his mental condition.

Adel's mother, whose name is Anayl Hernández Collado, asked for solidarity for her son and stated that he is often attacked by Cuban guards in prison. Collado also added several times that Adel is innocent and that part of the attacks against him occur because he claims to be a Christian.

“They come and ask, 'Are you the Christian?' And they order three or four people to beat him. They even wanted my son to take his own life. They said, 'Are you a Christian? Kill yourself to see if your God saves you,' all this barbarity,” she told OCDH.

The NGO recalled that Adel's case is one of several other cases of political prisoners who suffer cruel treatment in Cuban jails. The organization recalled that the United Nations Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners (Nelson Mandela Rules) establish that the State has the responsibility to provide medical services to prisoners.

“The situation of prisoners for political and conscience reasons is so serious that it has become humanitarian. In addition to the terrible prison conditions, they endure harassment and abuse of power by prison guards and political police,” stated the OCDH.

The NGO reiterated that the Havana regime must respond to the amnesty request, recently presented by family members and supported by hundreds of citizens, or urgently apply any of the other legal means it has to release or excarcerate all political prisoners.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs [do regime cubano]Bruno Rodríguez Parilla, has the precise documentation of these routes, which was sent to him by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights [CIDH] at the beginning of January, and the request of several international institutions for its implementation, if there is the required political will and the humanism that the situation of prisoners and their families demands”, points out the NGO on its website.