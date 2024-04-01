“Several humanitarian workers from World Central Kitchen, NGO based in the United States, died in an attack by the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip,” said this Monday the founder and leader of the organization dedicated to supplying meals around the world, Spanish-American chef José Andrés.

The group “lost several of our sisters and brothers in an IDF (Israeli Defense Forces) airstrike in Gaza. I am heartbroken and mourning the families and friends and the entire WCK family,” Andrés wrote in social network

“The Israeli government must stop this indiscriminate killing. “You must stop restricting humanitarian aid, stop killing civilians and aid workers and stop using food as a weapon,” he continued.

Linda Roth, spokesperson for the organization, confirmed in a statement that members of the team had died after an attack by the Israel Defense Forces while they were working “to support our humanitarian efforts to deliver food in Gaza. It is a tragedy,” she said. your part.

“Aid workers and civilians should never be a target. Never. We will share more information when we have gathered all the data,” Roth said.

Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip. Photo:Israeli Army/AFP Share

The Ministry of Health of the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip had announced shortly before that four World Central Kitchen workers, as well as their Palestinian driver, were killed in an attack against your vehicle.

This portfolio reported the arrival of “five martyrs” to a hospital in Deir al Balah, in the center of the Strip, after “an Israeli bombing against a vehicle of the American organization World Central Kitchen.”

Aid workers and civilians should never be a target

Photographs circulated on social networks showing the five people covered in black bulletproof vests with the WCK logo and a protective helmet.

In addition to the Palestinian driver and translator, the victims “they have British, Australian and Polish nationality and the fourth nationality is unknown”, the ministry said.

Local media detailed that the fourth deceased man was Irish.

According to media reports, the vehicle was bombed while they were traveling along the Gaza coast.

Two Palestinians inspect the rubble in Gaza near Al-Shifa Hospital. Photo:EFE Share

The Israeli military assured that it is reviewing the incident “at the highest level to understand the circumstances” and noted that it works “closely with WCK” – founded by acclaimed US-based Spanish chef José Andrés – to distribute food and humanitarian aid in Gaza.

They are believed to be the first foreign aid workers killed in the Gaza war since October 7, which has already claimed more than 32,800 victims, most of them women and children.

Chef José Andrés' NGO participates in sending aid to Gaza through a humanitarian corridor from Cyprus and in the construction of a temporary dock in this Palestinian territory.

World Central Kitchen participated on March 15 in the arrival of 200 tons of food and water to Gaza, inaugurating a maritime corridor aboard the Open Arms ship, and despite calls from the international community and other humanitarian organizations that only The massive arrival of food by land will alleviate an imminent famine in Gaza.

AFP and EFE