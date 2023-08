How did you feel about the content of this article?

Cuban dictator Miguel Diaz-Canel and his predecessor Raúl Castro during National Rebellion Day celebrations in July | Photo: EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The NGO Cuban Observatory of Human Rights (OCDH) released this Monday (7) a new survey in which it points to 338 cases of repressive actions against the civilian population perpetrated by the regime led by dictator Miguel Díaz-Canel last month.

According to the organization, there are 47 more cases than in June, when 291 repressive actions against the Cuban population were recorded.

The OCDH survey found that 90 of the repressive actions were arbitrary arrests, while the other 248 involved different forms of abuse. Political prisoners were the main targets of repression, with a total of 68 documented cases. In addition, 113 Cuban activists were arrested in their own homes.

The organization, which has its headquarters in Madrid, capital of Spain, also highlighted the occurrence of threats, subpoenas, attacks, fines and even bans on travel abroad, as part of the Cuban regime’s repression tactics.

In addition, the OCDH revealed another worrying number: 43 cases of people in extreme poverty – mostly elderly and chronically ill – who are not receiving adequate assistance from the island’s authorities.

The report underscores that the repressive actions take place against a background in which Cuban authorities have ignored calls from various international bodies, including the Vatican, the United States and the European Parliament, for the release of political prisoners and an end to repression.

Recently, the organization Cubalex denounced the use of the Cuban justice system as a tool of political control and oppression. His report “Criminal Protection of the Constitutional Order in Cuba” highlighted how the term “counterrevolutionary” is being used to justify politically motivated arrests.