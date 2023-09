How did you feel about the content of this article?

The bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Álvarez, who was sentenced in February to more than 26 years in prison by the Sandinista dictatorship for “treason against the country” | Photo: EFE/Jorge Torres

ADF International, an organization defending freedom of expression and religious freedom, presented on Wednesday (13) a legal petition against the arrest of Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

The organization stated that, as there are no legal paths to file an appeal against the bishop’s arrest in Nicaragua’s own courts, it was up to its representatives to take the case to the IACHR.

The ADF explained that “the state of persecution [aos católicos] in Nicaragua it is terrible. Most recently, a priest who prayed for Bishop Álvarez was arrested on September 11, 2023.”

Bishop Álvarez, who led the Catholic Diocese of Matagalpa, was sentenced to 26 years in prison for the crime of “treason against the country”. Defenders of the Catholic leader claim that, in fact, he went to prison due to his preaching about human dignity and justice in the country. Álvarez also routinely denounced human rights violations promoted by Daniel Ortega’s regime.

The ADF recalled in its announcement on Wednesday that the Ortega regime “is targeting the Catholic Church in the form of attacks against religious leaders, religious orders, places of worship, as well as Catholic institutions and universities, non-profit organizations and social media”.

Kristina Hjelkrem, legal advisor for Latin America at ADF International and lead lawyer on the bishop’s case, expressed her outrage at Álvarez’s arrest.

“Those who care about basic human rights should be outraged by the crisis suffered by people of faith in Nicaragua,” he said.

Hjelkrem further stated that “ADF International is honored to bring this crucial case to the commission and we look forward to securing justice for Bishop Álvarez and hopefully bringing an end to religious persecution in Nicaragua. No one should be persecuted or imprisoned for sharing their faith.”