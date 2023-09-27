The irritation of the Quirinale and the harsh words of Premier Meloni in the letter to Scholz

A letter that Meloni “should” or “could” have saved, the one written to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in which he expresses concern over Germany’s decision to finance some non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that work to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean Sea .

According to what Dagospia reports, the letter it would have “irritated” the Quirinale. However, this is nothing new: Germany has been funding NGOs for a year and this was well known.

The first question that arises spontaneously is whether Meloni really needed to write this letter. That Germany financed NGOs involved in the rescue of migrants had already been public knowledge for about a year. In this context, the letter may seem more like a political gesture than a genuine attempt to address the issue constructively. The use of the “Casamonica-style” tone, as Dagospia writes, may have contributed to further inflaming the minds of the Germans, instead of encouraging a constructive dialogue.

Furthermore, the moment chosen to send this letter does not seem the most appropriate. Currently, issues of vital importance for Italy are being negotiated in Brussels, including the Stability Pact, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), the ESM, and others. In this context, Meloni’s decision to replace diplomacy with an aggressive tone may have further complicated relations with Germany and other European partners.

Antonio Tajani, on an official visit to Paris, received reassurances from French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna regarding Macron’s support for Italy on the migration issueto. Colonna reiterated the approach of Macron, who clearly stated: “We cannot leave Italians alone on migrants.” This position contrasts with what was previously stated by Gerard Darmanin, French Interior Minister, according to whom: “We will not welcome those who have landed on Lampedusa”.

However, it appears that Darmanin’s activism on the migration issue is primarily driven by his presidential candidacy ambitions. On the contrary, the French president Emmanuel Macron, currently in his second term which began in 2022, has declared that this will be his last presidential term, after the first in 2017.

