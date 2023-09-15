The NGO Voz dos Mártires, which offers assistance to people in situations of religious persecution around the world, began work to assist Christians who had their homes destroyed during last month’s extremist attacks in Pakistan.

On that occasion, a mob armed with batons and pieces of wood set fire to at least 25 churches in the city of Jaranwala, in the Pakistani province of Punjab, where they also destroyed houses and injured several people in an attack that lasted more than 10 hours.

The reason for the wave of violence was a public accusation of desecration of the Quran, the holy book of Islam, which led to two Christian brothers being arrested for blasphemy for allegedly adding derogatory comments to the religious writing.

Under Pakistani blasphemy law, those detained could face the death penalty.

Through a statement to the Christian Post portal, the NGO stated that volunteers from the ministry residing in Pakistan “went to Jaranwala to encourage Christians affected by the attack and evaluate the best ways in which it could provide help and assistance to those who lost everything.”

To date, the organization has helped victims whose property and housing were destroyed find food and shelter.

According to a survey by the NGO Center for Social Justice, which carries out research on the defense of public policies, since 1990, at least 65 people have been extrajudicially killed on charges of blasphemy in Pakistan, which ranks seventh in terms of World Religious Watch List from the international NGO Portas Abertas, specialized in monitoring situations of violence against Christians around the world.

Human rights organizations criticize the country’s blasphemy laws as they are often used against religious minorities for personal gain. Between 2020 and 2022, at least 463 people were accused of blasphemy in Pakistan, according to the Center for Social Justice.

Earlier this month, Punjab Assembly member and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities, Joel Aamir Sahotra, explained, through an exclusive interview with People’s Gazettewhat the situation is like in the country given the latest attacks.