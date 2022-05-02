Poster with a photo of Nicolás Maduro along with an image of his predecessor Hugo Chávez during an act by Venezuelan civil servants on Labor Day, on Sunday (1st)| Photo: EFE/Ronald Peña

The NGO Espaço Público documented 244 cases of violations of freedom of expression in Venezuela in 2021, which represents a decrease of 37% compared to the previous year, although the organization does not consider this an indication of a structural improvement in the situation.

“We had 244 cases in 2021, which indicates a reduction of at least 37% compared to 2020. Although this is good news, it does not indicate that the situation is structurally improving,” said María Rodríguez, coordinator of the Freedom Observatory. of Expression of the NGO.

According to the representative of the organization, the numbers show that Venezuela is returning to the average of cases that were registered before 2017, when there were 480 cases.

“Between 2002 and 2012, the average was 143, then, between 2013 and 2016, it increased to 268. We had a historic floor between 2017 and 2020, with an average of 480”, detailed Rodríguez.

According to the NGO Espaço Público, in 2021, 34% of the cases were related to intimidation – which is the impediment of journalistic coverage and the recording of facts of public interest – of journalists and citizens who want to follow an irregular event, especially at police stations. gasoline and hospitals. “This is the most frequent type of violation, with 166 records,” Rodríguez said.

The coordinator said that, on balance, censorship accounts for 31% of cases, with a total of 144 records. Next, administrative restrictions appear, with 11%. Furthermore, Rodríguez explained that these measures are linked to the closure of media outlets, although they can also result in economic sanctions that “affect the work of a vehicle”.

The NGO also recorded the closure of 11 media outlets in Venezuela, nine of which were radio stations, one printed and one digital.

“Arbitrary detentions follow, although these figures are smaller. In 2021, we had 35 arbitrary arrests for seeking, receiving or disseminating information,” concluded Rodríguez.