Human rights defense organization Prisoners Defenders denounced in a report presented to the United Nations the “forced separation” of more than 5,000 children in Cuba from their parents.

(Read: The UN approves investigating human rights violations in Nicaragua)

The report, released last Monday, is addressed to the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child and also warns of cases of “political and prison of conscience” for minors on the island.

(You are interested in: The United States denounces the ‘regression’ of Human Rights throughout the world)

About these children, we will present dozens of scientific studies (…) that demonstrate the very serious emotional, physical and cognitive effects they suffer and that are extremely serious.

Prisoners Defenders and other organizations have denounced before the UN and the International Criminal Court the situation of some Cuban professionals, such as doctors who participate in missions abroad.

According to the organization, these professionals may suffer sanctions such as the prohibition to return to Cuba for eight years if they leave the mission before concluding it, or if they do not return to the island at the end of their mission.

The “forced separation” occurs when the parents are “repudiated” by Cuba “Not letting them re-enter the island by law” for at least eight years, “nor the minors leave it,” the document states.

The report also includes the cases of 22 minors with “political prison” or “convicted of conscience”, in addition to another 14 that it lists due to lack of time to document them in depth, all of them between the ages of 13 and 17, after being prosecuted as a result of of the protests against the Cuban government in July of last year.

This organization, based in Madrid and also present in Cuba through Cuban Prisoners Defenderscollaborates with others such as Amnesty International in denouncing human rights violations on the island before organizations such as the International Criminal Court and the United Nations, something that the Cuban government rejects.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

More world news

– Reported shots at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the US.

– Russian Army launches the ‘second phase’ of its military offensive in Donbas

– Doctor defends himself after killing an alleged thief with a shotgun