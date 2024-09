Nicolás Maduro, dictator of Venezuela: country experiences wave of violence and political persecution | Photo: Miguel Gutiérrez/EFE Agency

Foro Penal, an NGO that investigates the situation of political prisoners in Venezuela, reported that Nicolás Maduro’s regime is holding 1,808 people in prison in the country.

According to data updated by the human rights organization, this number has increased to 15 new prisoners since last week, when 1,793 people were admittedly deprived of their liberty for political reasons.

Of this total, 1,582 are men and 226 are women, of which 1,748 are adults and 60 are minors, between 14 and 17 years old, according to the Penal Court.

A large proportion of these arrests (1,673 cases) were made after the presidential elections of July 28, when Venezuela’s political crisis was aggravated by the self-coup of Maduro, who was declared elected for a third term without official evidence.

Meanwhile, the opposition denounced that there was electoral fraud in the result announced by the National Electoral Council (CNE), presenting electoral records on an independent website, which pointed to a victory for the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia.

Data from the Chavista regime itself reports that the post-electoral crisis triggered protests that left 25 dead and more than 2,400 detained, a number that considerably exceeds that announced by the Penal Forum.

The ANG explained that its figures are different from those announced by the Venezuelan authorities because they only count detentions classified as “arbitrary”, when “there are no elements of guilt” in relation to the detainee.

Since 2014, with Maduro in power, the Penal Forum has reported the detention of 17,561 people for political reasons, in addition to 9,000 people who remain arbitrarily subject to restrictive freedom measures.”