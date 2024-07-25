Many of the cases of Child marriages in Perubanned since November 2023, were produced to cover up rape of minors and also for economic reasons, which puts adolescents in a vulnerable situation, the organization reported on Wednesday. Alternative CHS.

According to the criteria of

A study carried out in the regions of Mother of God, Cuzco and Loreto, located in the north and south of the country, revealed that 28.7% of the adolescent girls and 40% of the parents surveyed said that Families “make financial arrangements” to avoid reporting sexual violence against minors.

Also that the 35% of young people and 68.3% of parents acknowledged that the “girls” in their community join with adult partners for the financial support they give to the family.

Girls and adolescents are joining forces with adults to cover up cases of sexual violence, but they are also being harassed and abused by their own families

According to the National Registry of Identification and Civil Status (Reniec), there were 4,356 marriages between adults and minors between 2012 and 2022before it was banned.

“Research shows an alarming reality: girls and adolescents are joining forces with adults to cover up cases of sexual violence, but they are also being harassed and abused by their own families,” said CHS Alternativo executive director Ricardo Valdés.

In addition, the CHS study reflects that the abuse suffered by girls, boys and adolescents in their own home, 37% of the young women surveyed acknowledged that sexual harassment and abuse It also occurs in the family environment by siblings, cousins ​​or other relatives, with greater prevalence in the Andean department of Cuzco (72.2%).

Meanwhile, 33.3% said that a family member or friend touched and abused them and threatened them not to tell their parents.

According to the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations, in 2023, 21,929 cases of sexual violence against girls, boys and adolescents were reported, of which 92% of victims were womenwhich means thatAnd every day 50 girls and adolescents were raped in the country.

And the data from the National Penitentiary Institute (INPE) corroborates this reality, since, until April 2024, there were more than 11,500 child rapists imprisoned in Peruvian prisons for a crime that is the second most common in the country.

Valdés emphasized that Peruvian girls and adolescents, as well as migrants, are victims of other serious crimes, such as human traffickingand currently constitute almost 50% of victims of sexual exploitation in Peru.

In response to this, CHS Alternativo has launched the campaign “Let prevention be a trend, let us protect ourselves from violence and human trafficking”, which places special emphasis on the young population and women and includes messages of self-care and prevention to avoid possible situations of violence or recruitment for the purposes of human trafficking or other forms of exploitation.

EFE

#ItIsNotTimeToShutUp



If your life is at risk, you can call 123, the emergency line in Colombia. Also, if you or a woman in your environment is a victim of psychological, physical, economic or sexual violence, you can contact the national line 155.

Likewise, you can report it to the Attorney General’s Office at the national number 018000919748, from your cell phone by dialing 122 or in Bogotá at 601 5702000.